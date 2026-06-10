/Comedian Pranit More deactivates Instagram account amid viral 'Rs 370 biryani' controversy

As controversy around his recent crowd work show rages on, comedian Pranit More has deactivated his Instagram page. Controversy erupted after a member of the audience at his show made an objectionable comment about a woman, implying that he owed more than her time since she paid for food on their date, and he has been garnering a lot of backlash on social media. The viral clip, which was first shared by More as ‘Peak Gurgaon content’, shows the comedian laughing along with the audience.

On Wednesday, June 10, followers noticed that More had deactivated his account on Instagram. While the comedian did not explicitly give any reason for the move, many feel it was due to the backlash he has faced over the last few days, owing to the clip.

What is the ‘Rs 370 biryani’ video?

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In the said clip, which was deleted following backlash, a male audience member said that he took a girl out for a date and while they were out, he paid Rs 370 for the biryani. When she wanted to leave after the date, he felt cheated as he believed that he had earned the right to be physically intimate with her.

Pranit called it “peak Gurgaon content” as the audience laughed.

In another clip from the same show, the man gave some graphic details about their physical encounter as he took her to a “dark park”. The audience laughed along, and so did Pranit and he encouraged him to say more. At the end, Pranit reportedly rewarded the man with Rs 5000 for his storytelling.

Pranit More’s apology

Following the backlash on the internet, More issued an apology on his Instagram page. He said the comments made by the audience member did not reflect his views and admitted that it was a lapse of judgment to laugh along.

The video is now being widely circulated, and women in particular are criticising both the man and More. Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh, Sakshi Shivdasani, Uorfi Javed and many others have called out Pranit for encouraging such views on his show.