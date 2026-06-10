/Salman Khan's old warning to Pranit More resurfaces amid comedian's latest controversy | Watch

The backlash surrounding stand-up comedian Pranit More's crowd-work clip from one of his shows continues to intensify after several actors and social media users criticized the interaction. Amid the ongoing debate, an old video featuring Salman Khan has resurfaced online in which the actor can be seen advising More against "below-the-belt" jokes.

What's the controversy?

The controversy began after a video from More's show started circulating online. In the viral clip, audience member Himanshu Jangra shared a story about going on a date.

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According to him, he and the woman had chicken biryani that cost around ₹360-₹370. Later, when she asked him to drop her off at home, he made a remark suggesting he needed to "recover" the money he had spent.

While the audience laughed at his comment, including Pranit More, who called it a "Peak Gurgaon moment," it did not sit well with social media users. The comment immediately drew sharp reactions and both the audience member and More were criticised.

Salman Khan's advice for More

Now, internet users are revisiting footage from More's stint on the reality show Bigg Boss 19, where Salman Khan addressed jokes the comedian had previously made about him, including his personal life, career, legal controversies and his Panvel farmhouse.

Addressing the issue during a Weekend Ka Vaar episode, the actor said, "Mujhe pata hai ki aapne mujhpe kya kya bola hai joki sahi nahi hai. Uss waqt aapko logon ko hasana tha, mera naam use karke, aapne voh kiya. I just don’t think you should go beneath the belt (I know what you have said about me, which is not right. The jokes you made about me, how would you have reacted if you were in my place and I was in yours? Your job there was to make people laugh, and you did that by using my name. I just don't think you need to go beneath-the-belt)."

Salman Khan further added, "I am letting it be, but understand, when a person is at a safe distance, it’s very easy to talk about him. So think about all the things you said about me or someone else."

The Bollywood superstar also compared More's style of comedy with Kapil Sharma, Krushna Abhishek, and other popular comedians, and advised, "I don’t think you should go below the belt, because if you do, others will also. they will not be as understanding as me."