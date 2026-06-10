/Raakh trailer 2 out: Ali Fazal leads a high-stakes manhunt in gripping crime thriller | Watch

Prime Video has unveiled the second trailer of its upcoming Prime Original investigative crime thriller, Raakh, on Wednesday. The series is a gripping fictional investigative thriller set in the late 1970s that traces a shocking crime that not only shakes the nation but also gives way to a nationwide manhunt.

Raakh trailer

The trailer opens with a close-up of a pair of eyes and a maniacal laugh that sets the tone for what follows. Packed with fast-paced and intense visuals, it pulls viewers into the world of Babu (Akash Makhija) and Rajjo (Ramandeep Yadav).

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Through sharp flashes of the crimes they’ve committed, the trailer gives us a glimpse into their troubled pasts, peeling back the layers of their twisted minds.

At the same time, SI Jayprakash, played by Ali Fazal, is trying to track them down as they continue to leave a trail of destruction in their wake.

Makers open up about Raakh

Speaking of the series, Creators, Writers, and Co-Directors Anusha Nandakumar and Sandeep Saket said, "At the end of the day, what stays with you from great crime stories is rarely just the crime or the investigation. You remember the deeply human emotions. With Raakh, we wanted audiences to explore emotional spaces they wouldn’t expect from a crime thriller, because crime is not the only thing that happens in a crime story — it’s also about everything else it leaves in its wake. From the very beginning, we weren't interested in building a world that revolved solely around the mystery. We wanted to create a holistic emotional landscape around it—one that explored grief, guilt, love, anger, and the ways in which a single act can ripple through the lives of everyone it touches. For us, the most compelling question wasn't just 'Who did it?', but 'What does this do to the people left behind?'"

About the series

Raakh is a fictional series directed and executive produced by Prosit Roy, and created, written and co-directed by Anusha Nandakumar and Sandeep Saket, along with dialogues by Ayush Trivedi. The series features Sonali Bendre, Ali Fazal, and Aamir Bashir in lead roles, along with Akash Makhija, Ramandeep Yadav, Divya Sharma, Vivaan Sharma, Anshul Chauhan, Rakesh Bedi, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya in pivotal roles.