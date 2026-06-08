/New OTT Releases this week (June 8-14, 2026): Bhooth Bangla, Raakh, Every Year After- 5 new films and TV shows coming on Netflix, Prime Video and more

OTT releases this week offer a diverse mix of family dramas, crime thrillers, comedies, and action-packed stories across various streaming platforms. There are plenty of options for the subscribers to hooked on. Scroll down to check.
OTT releases this week offer something for every kind of viewer, with new titles spanning over multiple genres. While making it an exciting week, the streaming platforms are set to expand their catalogue and provide a full fledged entertainment pack for binge-watchers and entertainment enthusiasts.
Where to watch: TBA
Release Date: June 12
Helmed by Priyadarshan, the horror-comedy focuses on Arjun Acharya (Akshay Kumar), who learns about the haunted ancestral palace in rural Mangalpur and decides to host his sister's wedding there. However, he gets stuck in ghostly encounters, family secrets, and comic chaos.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: June 12, 2026
Directed by Prosit Roy, the investigative crime thriller is based on the real-life murder and kidnapping case of Geeta and Sanjay Chopra in 1978. Set in late-1970s Delhi, it features Ali Fazal as Jayprakash, who leads a relentless manhunt to track down the cold-blooded perpetrators.
Where to watch: ZEE5
Release Date: June 12, 2026
Hosted by Shilpa Shetty, this is a cooking reality show that explores the relationship between Gen-Z celebrities and their mothers. Additionally, it also explores their sweet banter.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: June 10, 2026
The 8-episode romantic drama series is based on Carley Fortune's best-selling novel Every Summer After. The narrative follows two lifelong friends who are jumbled up in a chaotic situation as they begin to question love and the concept of soulmates.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Release Date: June 12, 2026
The Malayalam crime thriller follows Vijay Radhakrishnan (Shane Nigam), a rookie sub-inspector who is posted in the Kuzhinilam, a rural village reputed for its peace and quiet. But a twist comes when he gets thrust into a chaotic web of murders, robberies, and mounting public pressure.