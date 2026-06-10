/Why is Pranit More being called out for his latest show? Know all about the Rs 370 biryani controversy

Comedian and former Bigg Boss contestant Pranit More is in news lately. More has been in the news for a crowd work moment during his recent stand-up show, where an audience member by the name of Himanshu Jangra recounted his recent experience of going on a date. More was seen laughing at Jangra’s comment, and the entire moment went viral online, but for all the wrong reasons.

The moment soon snowballed into a deeper conversation about dating, consent and modern relationships. More was particularly called out for laughing at the comments made by Jangra instead of schooling him about consent. Days later, More apologised after facing severe criticism online. However, the viral moment has sparked a nationwide debate on male entitlement, comedians and their role in creating impact on their followers and more.

What is the controversy around Pranit More’s show?

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The controversy traces back to a viral clip from one of Pranit More's crowd-work shows that was shared on social media by the comedian. In the video, audience member Himanshu Jangra shared a story about going on a date.

According to him, he and the woman had chicken biryani that cost around ₹360-₹370. Later, when she asked him to drop her off at home, he made a remark suggesting he needed to "recover" the money he had spent. The audience laughed at his comment, including Pranit More, who called it a "Peak Gurgaon moment." The clip was initially posted as a funny crowd interaction.

However, the internet didn't see it that way.

Why people got upset with the viral clip

For many users, the issue was not with Jangra spending Rs 370 on a plate of biryani. It was deeper. Most argued that the mindset behind the joke was problematic. That a man would expect sex or intimacy in return of spending money on a date. It reduced dating to a transaction instead of being a mutual experience of getting to know each other.

The backlash grew quickly. Women across social media began posting reaction videos, memes and sarcastic reels questioning how a ₹370 meal could be viewed as an "investment” which required a return.

Suddenly, "₹370 ki biryani" wasn't just a joke anymore. It had become shorthand for entitlement in dating.

Women flooded social media with reactions urging others to earn better and never agree to trade a meal for sex or intimacy without consent.

Others also called out Jangra for his entitled behaviour.

The backlash was massive and led to a Gurgaon firm, where Jangra was employed as a developer, firing him from his job.

Spotlight on Pranit More

The bigger problem, many felt, was More’s reaction on Jangra’s claims. Some alleged that More even gave Jangra cash prize at the end of the show for being the funniest that night, a fact that WION cannot individually verify.

More’s reaction, many felt, would only encourage the audience to normalise entitled behaviour. His reaction also was reflective of how the audience at the show reacted and interpreted the situation.

Had Pranit called out the joke immediately, the reaction online would have been different.

As criticism mounted, Pranit More issued a public apology. He acknowledged that he should have handled the moment differently and that was a ‘lapse of judgement’ on his part and said the comments did not reflect his personal views. He also stated that the clip had been removed from his platforms because he did not want to normalise or amplify such remarks.

But was the apology enough? Perhaps not, because days after More apologised, the clip was widely circulated and discussed. It has also divided the internet. Some have argued that Jangra’s demands were not completely unreasonable, but most called out the entitled behaviour.

Internet reacts

Women in particular reacted strongly on the internet but opted for humour to call out the men.

Creators posted videos joking that ₹370 wouldn't even cover basic beauty products, sanitary napkins, fuel costs, or everyday expenses. Others sarcastically thanked men for revealing their mindset so openly.

What is the learning from the episode?

While the episode highlighted the entitled behaviour, it also posed questions on what the right approach is while one is on a date with a new person. The viral moment and Jangra’s comment being laughed at also highlighted the mindset of people and what is acceptable as a joke, even though it reeks of misogyny. That it is easy to reduce someone's worth to some amount and that can be translated as a joke.

Jangra getting fired later also highlights the increase in cancel culture.

What it should have done is make people reflect on the changes in trends of dating culture in India, and the entitlement that comes along with men like Jangra, who think his behaviour and demand can be a topic of joke in a show. More’s inability to call out the joke also highlights that comedy often fails to draw a line between what is acceptable as a joke and what is not, at any cost.