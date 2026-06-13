/'I deserve this hate': Pranit More issues an apology over Rs 370 Biryani controversy

The internet is currently talking about the ₹370 biryani controversy, involving a comment made at stand-up comedian Pranit More’s show in Gurgaon. A Bigg Boss contestant was seen enjoying the remark, which many found derogatory, and this has dragged More into a major controversy. Days after the incident began, je has finally issued an apology for his behaviour.

On Saturday morning, the RJ shared a video of himself in which he addressed the backlash and issued an apology to those who were hurt by the comments made on his show when he was doing crowd-work.

Saying that he wanted to talk about this but was not able to because his Instagram was suspended, he said, "I feel I deserve this backlash." He said that he should have stopped that boy, but instead gave him a platform.

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In the video, Pranit said, “I wanted to address this issue for a long time, but I couldn’t because my Instagram account was suspended. You must have seen the crowd-work video for which I have been receiving a lot of hate. I deserve this criticism because during that crowd interaction, I made multiple derogatory remarks. People laughed, and I got carried away. It was a lapse in judgment.”