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'I deserve this hate': Pranit More issues an apology over Rs 370 Biryani controversy

Pragati Awasthi
Edited By Pragati Awasthi
Published: Jun 13, 2026, 12:11 IST | Updated: Jun 13, 2026, 12:16 IST
'I deserve this hate': Pranit More issues an apology over Rs 370 Biryani controversy

Pranit More issues Rs 370 Biryani controversy Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

On Saturday morning, the RJ shared a video of himself in which he addressed the backlash and issued an apology to those who were hurt by the comments made on his show. 

 

The internet is currently talking about the ₹370 biryani controversy, involving a comment made at stand-up comedian Pranit More’s show in Gurgaon. A Bigg Boss contestant was seen enjoying the remark, which many found derogatory, and this has dragged More into a major controversy. Days after the incident began, je has finally issued an apology for his behaviour.

On Saturday morning, the RJ shared a video of himself in which he addressed the backlash and issued an apology to those who were hurt by the comments made on his show when he was doing crowd-work.

Saying that he wanted to talk about this but was not able to because his Instagram was suspended, he said, "I feel I deserve this backlash." He said that he should have stopped that boy, but instead gave him a platform.

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In the video, Pranit said, “I wanted to address this issue for a long time, but I couldn’t because my Instagram account was suspended. You must have seen the crowd-work video for which I have been receiving a lot of hate. I deserve this criticism because during that crowd interaction, I made multiple derogatory remarks. People laughed, and I got carried away. It was a lapse in judgment.”

He also added that he is cooperating with the authorities in the investigation against him. He further said that the audience should give him a chance.'

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Pragati Awasthi

Pragati Awasthi

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Pragati Awasthi

Pragati Awasthi is an entertainment industry expert with over three years of experience covering celebrity profiles, conducting in-depth interviews, writing reviews, and analysing ...Read More

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