/Woman doctor apologizes after viral clip from Pranit More's show sparks outrage: 'Said a very wrong thing, I am sorry'

Gurgaon techie Himanshu Jagra is not the only person to have made objectionable comments on comedian Pranit More’s crowd work shows. As the Rs 370 biryani video went live, another video from another show of More’s has come to light where a woman doctor is shown making inappropriate remarks about Male cadavers as More laughed on. The video also grabbed a lot of eyeballs as social media continued to criticise the comedian and Jagra.

Now the woman, who goes by the name of Sejal Pawar, has shared an apology video on social media.

In a video message, she admitted to saying a "very wrong thing" and expressed deep regret over the controversy.

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The physician faced intense backlash after a video clip from comedian Pranit More’s show went viral on social media. During an audience interaction segment, More asked whether medical professionals remain serious or crack jokes while conducting autopsies. Pawar responded by sharing anatomy-related experiences from her medical training, claiming that she and her colleagues would compare the sizes of male cadavers' private parts.

"I Am Very Sorry": Doctor Accepts Full Responsibility

Addressing the swift and severe backlash, Pawar released a video message to publicly acknowledge her mistake and issue an apology.

"I just wanted to come here and say I am very sorry. I said a very wrong thing. I am so sorry about that," she said, adding, "Maine aisa kabhi intentionally nahi socha thaa ki main woh cheez bolungi (I never intentionally thought that I would say something like that)."

Pawar insisted she was not trying to "justify" her words, recognising that the remark was entirely inappropriate. She explained that the now-viral clip was recorded approximately two months ago during the very first stand-up comedy show she had ever attended.

She admitted to being "really very naive" and noted she did not anticipate that a brief segment of the interaction would be viewed in isolation and attract such widespread criticism.

"I had no idea that a 2-month-old clip would become such a big issue," she stated. "I am never going to justify this. I know it is my mistake."

Respect for Body Donors and Social Media Accountability

While Pawar claimed that she had emphasised during the broader interaction that she and her colleagues deeply respected cadavers, she conceded that the specific comment should never have been made. Many online viewers fiercely criticised her remarks, labelling them as insensitive, highly unprofessional, and disrespectful toward body donors and their families.

Pawar acknowledged that social media users were entirely justified in calling out her problematic behaviour, promising to be much more careful about her public statements moving forward.

Concluding her apology, she said: "Maine agar aapke sentiments hurt kiye toh, I am sorry (If I have hurt your sentiments, I am sorry)."

A Pattern of Controversial Audience Interactions at Pranit More's shows

This incident marks the second time an audience interaction from Pranit More’s comedy shows has triggered a massive national backlash.