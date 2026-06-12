/Termination, apologies, Instagram deactivations: Comedian Pranit More and others now named in Maharashtra Cyber FIR

What’s next for Pranit More? Ever since the Rs 370 ki biryani discussion blew up, the comedian has been sinking into one problem after another. Soon after, the National Commission for Women (NCW) summoned the stand-up comedian following severe backlash over a viral crowdwork clip. The Maharashtra Cyber Cell took charge and registered an FIR against those involved for objectionable content.

FIR against Pranit More, Himanshu Jangra and Dr Sejal

According to a report by ANI, Maharashtra Cyber issued an FIR against comedian Pranit More, Himanshu Jangra, Dr Sejal, and other persons involved in the alleged obscene and objectionable remarks at the Gurugram comedy show.

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On Thursday (June 11), the FIR was registered at the Nodal Police Station, Maharashtra Cyber, under sections 75(1)(iv), 75(3), 294, and 353(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, read with Section 67 of the Information Technology (IT) Act, 2000, against the comedian, the IT professional, and the doctor. The case arises from a viral clip circulated on social media platforms, which contains obscene and objectionable content that goes against societal norms.

Rs 370 Biryani controversy explained

The viral clip sparked outrage after a crowdwork comedy set by Pranit More, where a video quickly spread online and generated buzz. In the clip, Pranit More asks the audience to crack a joke and says he will give money to whoever he finds most impressive.

From the crowd, an IT professional named Himanshu Jangra begins speaking about his date, saying he took a girl out and then they went to eat biryani, which cost Rs 370. The controversial comment comes when he describes what happened after it. He says the girl asked him to drop her home, but Jangra responded by saying, "Maine kaha ki Rs 370 lage hain to use to wasool to karunga hi." (I said that if I spend Rs 370, I will definitely get it back.) The comment was severely criticised, with many calling it regressive and problematic.

Himanshu Jangra Photograph: (X)

Pranit More was also dragged into the controversy for encouraging Jangra to keep talking and not objecting to the offensive comment, which led to a backlash. Instead, he called it “peak Gurgaon content” and rewarded him with Rs 5000 cash.

The backlash was so strong that the 22-year-old was said to have faced termination from the company. Founder Vivek Vishwakarma spoke out publicly on the issue, saying the comments were offensive and did not reflect the company’s values.

On June 10, after facing severe backlash, Pranit More deactivated his official Instagram account. While the comedian did not explicitly give any reason for the move, many feel it was due to the criticism he has faced over the last few days.

What's the controversy around Dr Sejal?

Further, an old clip of Pranit More's comedy show came into focus, which included Dr Sejal Pawar making derogatory remarks about male cadavers. As soon as the video grabbed a lot of eyeballs and brought her into the spotlight, Pawar shared an apology video on social media on Thursday (11 June), where she admitted that what she said was wrong and expressed deep regret over the controversy.

Pranit More and Dr Sejal Pawar Photograph: (X)

Before the FIR, NCW summons Pranit More, Himanshu Jangra, and Dr Sejal Pawar, directing them to appear before Maharashtra Cyber for an enquiry and recording of their statements.