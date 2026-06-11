/Pranit More and man at the centre of the 'Rs 370 Biryani' row summoned by NCW

The controversy surrounding the Rs 370 ki Biryani video has taken a legal turn. The National Commission for Women (NCW) has issued summons to comedian and former Bigg Boss contestant Pranit More and the man behind the issue, Himanshu Jangra, over the remarks allegedly made during the stand-up comedy show in Gurugram recently.
NCW summons for Pranit More and Himanshu Jangra
Following widespread criticism and online debate, the 370 ki Biryani matter has attracted the attention of authorities. As per the report of ANI, the National Commission for Women has taken suo motu cognizance of the viral video footage concerning an incident during a stand-up comedy show held in Gurugram, Haryana, where remarks allegedly glorifying sexual coercion and non-consensual conduct towards a woman were publicly made and subsequently applauded.
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“ In view of the seriousness of the matter, the Commission has also issued hearing notices to Pranit More and Himanshu Jangra and has scheduled a hearing in the case on 22 June 2026 at 4:00 PM before the Commission, NCW," the report further stated.
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The commission has said it has sought details regarding the status of an FIR under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and other applicable laws, action taken against those involved, examination and authentication of viral video evidence and the role of the organisers, performers and venue management in the incident.
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All about the controversy of 370 ki Biryani
The controversy stems from the clip of Pranit More's crowdwork show which went viral on social media. In the clip, an audience member, Himanshu Jangra, recounted his story of being dated, spending Rs 370 on chicken biryani and later expecting something in return, which hinted at physical intimacy.
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The remarks soon went viral, with many criticising the dating culture and blatant disregard for the importance of content, triggering widespread outrage. Netizens and several celebrities also called out and criticised Pranit More for laughing along during the interaction rather than shutting it down.