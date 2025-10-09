LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /7 dishes named after Pakistani terror targets on Indian Air Forces' 93rd anniversary celebrations

7 dishes named after Pakistani terror targets on Indian Air Forces' 93rd anniversary celebrations

Subhadra Srivastava
Edited By Subhadra Srivastava
Published: Oct 09, 2025, 18:57 IST | Updated: Oct 09, 2025, 18:58 IST

Operation Sindoor, a significant military operation carried out in May 2024. This unique approach garnered widespread attention, sparking discussions across social media platforms.

Introduction: A Menu That Roars
1 / 11
(Photograph: Pexels)

Introduction: A Menu That Roars

On Thursday, the Indian Air Force (IAF) marked its 93rd anniversary with a celebration that blended culinary creativity and strategic messaging. The highlight was a dinner menu featuring dishes named after Pakistani cities and sites targeted during Operation Sindoor, a significant military operation carried out in May 2024. This unique approach garnered widespread attention, sparking discussions across social media platforms.

1. Rawalpindi Chicken Tikka Masala
2 / 11
(Photograph: Pexels)

1. Rawalpindi Chicken Tikka Masala

Rawalpindi, a city in Pakistan, was named after the renowned chicken tikka masala dish. The choice of Rawalpindi reflects its historical significance in the context of Operation Sindoor, where the IAF targeted key terror hubs. The dish, known for its rich and spicy flavours, symbolises the IAF's precision and strength.

2. Rafiqui Rhara Mutton
3 / 11
(Photograph: Pexels)

2. Rafiqui Rhara Mutton

Named after Rafiqui Air Base which was targeted, this mutton dish pays homage to the strategic airbase in Pakistan. The base has been associated with military activities and was among the sites of interest during the operation. The mutton preparation, with its tender and flavorful profile, mirrors the base's significance in the region's aerial operations.

3. Bholari Paneer Methi Malai
4 / 11
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

3. Bholari Paneer Methi Malai

Paneer methi malai is a creamy, mildly spiced curry featuring paneer and fenugreek leaves. The choice of Bholari highlights the IAF's focus on diverse targets during the operation, encompassing both military and strategic sites.

4. Sukkur Sham Savera Kofta
5 / 11
(Photograph: Pexels)

4. Sukkur Sham Savera Kofta

Sham savera kofta consists of spinach and paneer dumplings cooked in a rich tomato-based gravy. The dish's vibrant colours and complex flavours reflect the multifaceted nature of the IAF's mission in the region.

5. Sargodha Dal Makhani
6 / 11
(Photograph: Pexels)

5. Sargodha Dal Makhani

Sargodha's Mushaf air base, which is a strategically important base of the Pakistan Air Force, was targeted by India during Operation Sindoor. Dal makhani, made with black lentils and kidney beans, is slow-cooked to achieve a creamy texture. The choice of Sargodha underscores the IAF's strategic operations in areas with significant military infrastructure.

6. Jacobabad Mewa Pulao
7 / 11
(Photograph: Pexels)

6. Jacobabad Mewa Pulao

Mewa pulao is a fragrant rice dish cooked with dry fruits and spices, offering a sweet and savoury profile. The inclusion of Jacobabad highlights the IAF's comprehensive approach during the operation, targeting various sites of strategic importance.

7. Bahawalpur Naan
8 / 11
(Photograph: Pexels)

7. Bahawalpur Naan

Naan, a staple in South Asian cuisine, is baked in a tandoor to achieve a soft and slightly charred texture. The choice of Bahawalpur reflects the IAF's operations in regions with rich cultural heritage.

8. Balakot Tiramisu
9 / 11
(Photograph: Pexels)

8. Balakot Tiramisu

Tiramisu, made with layers of coffee-soaked biscuits and mascarpone cheese, symbolises the IAF's precision and sophistication. The choice of Balakot underscores the town's significance in the context of Operation Bandar.

9. Muzaffarabad Kulfi Faluda
10 / 11
(Photograph: Pexels)

9. Muzaffarabad Kulfi Faluda

Kulfi faluda combines traditional Indian ice cream with sweet vermicelli and rose syrup, offering a refreshing treat. The inclusion of Muzaffarabad highlights the IAF's operations in areas with strategic importance.

10. Muridke Meetha Pan
11 / 11
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

10. Muridke Meetha Pan

Meetha pan, a preparation of betel leaves filled with sweet ingredients, is a popular after-meal delicacy. The choice of Muridke reflects the IAF's focus on diverse targets during its operations.

Trending Photo

Top 5 highest ODI scores in IND vs AUS clashes: No.5 features an epic Ro-Ko partnership
5

Top 5 highest ODI scores in IND vs AUS clashes: No.5 features an epic Ro-Ko partnership

Karva Chauth 2025: Newly wedded Bollywood couples who will celebrate their first Karwa Chauth this year
6

Karva Chauth 2025: Newly wedded Bollywood couples who will celebrate their first Karwa Chauth this year

From Kuldeep Yadav to Keshav Maharaj, top 5 bowlers in latest ICC ODI rankings 2025, no.5 will surprise you
5

From Kuldeep Yadav to Keshav Maharaj, top 5 bowlers in latest ICC ODI rankings 2025, no.5 will surprise you

Five highest ODI totals in Australia: No spot for India, South Africa feature twice
5

Five highest ODI totals in Australia: No spot for India, South Africa feature twice

7 dishes named after Pakistani terror targets on Indian Air Forces' 93rd anniversary celebrations
11

7 dishes named after Pakistani terror targets on Indian Air Forces' 93rd anniversary celebrations