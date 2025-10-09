Operation Sindoor, a significant military operation carried out in May 2024. This unique approach garnered widespread attention, sparking discussions across social media platforms.
On Thursday, the Indian Air Force (IAF) marked its 93rd anniversary with a celebration that blended culinary creativity and strategic messaging. The highlight was a dinner menu featuring dishes named after Pakistani cities and sites targeted during Operation Sindoor, a significant military operation carried out in May 2024. This unique approach garnered widespread attention, sparking discussions across social media platforms.
Rawalpindi, a city in Pakistan, was named after the renowned chicken tikka masala dish. The choice of Rawalpindi reflects its historical significance in the context of Operation Sindoor, where the IAF targeted key terror hubs. The dish, known for its rich and spicy flavours, symbolises the IAF's precision and strength.
Named after Rafiqui Air Base which was targeted, this mutton dish pays homage to the strategic airbase in Pakistan. The base has been associated with military activities and was among the sites of interest during the operation. The mutton preparation, with its tender and flavorful profile, mirrors the base's significance in the region's aerial operations.
Paneer methi malai is a creamy, mildly spiced curry featuring paneer and fenugreek leaves. The choice of Bholari highlights the IAF's focus on diverse targets during the operation, encompassing both military and strategic sites.
Sham savera kofta consists of spinach and paneer dumplings cooked in a rich tomato-based gravy. The dish's vibrant colours and complex flavours reflect the multifaceted nature of the IAF's mission in the region.
Sargodha's Mushaf air base, which is a strategically important base of the Pakistan Air Force, was targeted by India during Operation Sindoor. Dal makhani, made with black lentils and kidney beans, is slow-cooked to achieve a creamy texture. The choice of Sargodha underscores the IAF's strategic operations in areas with significant military infrastructure.
Mewa pulao is a fragrant rice dish cooked with dry fruits and spices, offering a sweet and savoury profile. The inclusion of Jacobabad highlights the IAF's comprehensive approach during the operation, targeting various sites of strategic importance.
Naan, a staple in South Asian cuisine, is baked in a tandoor to achieve a soft and slightly charred texture. The choice of Bahawalpur reflects the IAF's operations in regions with rich cultural heritage.
Tiramisu, made with layers of coffee-soaked biscuits and mascarpone cheese, symbolises the IAF's precision and sophistication. The choice of Balakot underscores the town's significance in the context of Operation Bandar.
Kulfi faluda combines traditional Indian ice cream with sweet vermicelli and rose syrup, offering a refreshing treat. The inclusion of Muzaffarabad highlights the IAF's operations in areas with strategic importance.
Meetha pan, a preparation of betel leaves filled with sweet ingredients, is a popular after-meal delicacy. The choice of Muridke reflects the IAF's focus on diverse targets during its operations.