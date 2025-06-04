Superman: James Gunn releases new character poster for Isabela Merced's Hawgirl and Nathan Fillion's Green Lantern

James Gunn has shared new character posters from the upcoming Superman movie. The posters feature Krypto, Edi Gathegi's Mister Terrific, Isabela Merced's Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion's Green Lantern, and the Man of Steel.

Superman will launch the new DCU

Superman will be the first big-screen entry in the newly created DCU. The movie will serve as a launchpad for several upcoming DC projects. In the movie, Green Lantern, Hawkgirl, and Mister Terrific are members of the Justice Gang, a superhero team owned by billionaire Maxwell Lord.

Isabela Merced on being cast as Hawkgirl

Actress Isabela Merced, who has been on a roll after a spectacular performance in Alien:

Romulus and the recently released The Last of Us season two, spoke about her role in a recent interview:

"On the last day of auditions, I had already taken my makeup off and was about to leave when someone pulled me into a trailer and said, 'You got the role. You’re going to be Hawkgirl.' I didn’t know what to do. I was speechless. The first thing that came out of my mouth was, 'Oh my God, I can’t wait to tell my mom.' Then I started crying."

Box office expectations

Early box office projections for Superman believe that it will have a strong opening weekend, expecting it to gross somewhere between $154–175 million from the US markets. If the movie can pull this off, then it would be the best opening for a Superman film ever.

James Gunn recently confirmed that the movie is still being worked on, with the team removing a few jokes that affected the tone of the film and refining the CGI. Early internal test screenings for the film were positive, with many comparing it to James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy and David Corenswet’s portrayal of the iconic superhero.

Superman premieres worldwide on 11 July 2025.