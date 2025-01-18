All seems to be well between Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson. The couple are spending quality time in Mumbai, India ahead of Coldplay's concert in the city. Chris and his band members arrived on Thursday in Mumbai and Dakota was seen accompanying them.



There have been rumours about the couple splitting up a few months back.



Martin is currently in India with his band Coldplay, playing multiple shows on their sold-out Music of the Spheres World Tour.



Ever since they arrived in India, the couple has been spotted on multiple occasions together. On Friday, they were photographed holding hands and smiling at the local paparazzi on the streets of Mumbai.

They were also spotted at Mumbai's Shri Babulnath Temple seeking blessings ahead of Coldplay's weekend gig in Mumbai to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva.

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson spotted in Mumbai

The pair were seen walking on the streets of Mumbai, hand in hand on Friday. Martin went for comfort-casual in a long-sleeved gray shirt, black pants and white sneakers, and a baseball cap. Johnson, 35, wore a similar cap and fitted black tank midi dress, with a gray sweater tied around her waist and black sneakers, waving to the camera at one point.

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson's relationship

Martin and Johnson were first linked in 2017 and made their first public appearance together at Stella McCartney’s Autumn 2018 Collection event in January 2018.

The couple has maintained mostly a low profile throughout their relationship and made rare public outings. In March 2024, People quoted a source as saying that the couple had been engaged for “years” after first sparking rumors in 2020 but “were in no rush to get married.”

The musician called the Madame Web actress one of his “best friends" in an interview with Rolling Stone published on Dec. 19, 2024.

Martin is dad to daughter Apple, 20, and son Moses, 18, with ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow. The duo famously announced their “conscious uncoupling” in 2014, and finalised their divorce one year later.

About Coldplay's India concert

British band Coldplay is all set to enthrall the audience in Mumbai with their gig, part of their 'Music of the Spheres' tour. The band will perform in Mumbai for three days at DY Patil Sports Stadium: January 18, January 19, and January 21. The band then will travel to Ahmedabad to play for two nights at Narendra Modi Stadium on January 25 and January 26.

After their India tour, the band will kick off their Hong Kong tour in April. In the same month, they'll also perform in South Korea.



Coldplay, the British rock band, consists of vocalist and pianist Chris Martin, guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, drummer and percussionist Will Champion, and manager Phil Harvey.



This is the second time that Coldplay will be performing in India, they last visited the country in 2016 when they performed in Mumbai as a part of the Global Citizen Festival.

