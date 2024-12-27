Sony Pictures CEO Tony Vinciquerra refuses to believe that the recent slate of films that Marvel has released are poor in quality. Speaking to the Los Angeles Times about Kraven The Hunter not hitting a mark and opening with a dismal performance at the box office, he pointed out to Dakota Johnson starrer Madame Web and said that it was the press that criticised the film and resulted in such a poor performance at the box office.

Kraven The Hunter released earlier this month and is said to have had “probably the worst launch we had” in the nearly eight years of being at the studio said Tony adding: “I still don’t understand, because the film is not a bad film.”

Kraven The Hunter was released in theatres on December 13 and registered a $11 million debut, which is the lowest for any Sony-released Marvel film. The movie’s total collection currently stands at just $18 million, making the total worldwide collection to the tune of $43 million.

Tony also addressed the film Madame Web’s poor reaction. At the event, he said, “Let’s just touch on Madame Web for a moment. Madame Web underperformed in the theatres because the press just crucified it. It was not a bad film, and it did great on Netflix. For some reason, the press decided that they didn’t want us making these films out of Kraven and Madame Web, and the critics just destroyed them. They also did it with Venom, but the audience loved Venom and made Venom a massive hit.”

He defended those films and added, “These are not terrible films. They were just destroyed by the critics in the press, for some reason.”

Meanwhile, Tony thinks it's now time that the studio “rethinks” how it moves forward with its Spider-Man universe tentpoles.

What to look forward in Sony-Marvel collaboration

Sony is currently working with Disney’s Marvel Studios on a fourth Spider-Man movie. The film will have Tom Holland reprise his role as Spider Man.