New Delhi

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is one of the finest filmmakers in Indian cinema who has delivered cinematic gems to audiences worldwide. His body of work and grand cinematic spectacles have been admired globally. Among his many masterpieces, the song "Malhari" from Bajirao Mastani had its recreation in Marvel’s What If…? Season 3.

Indian Marvel fans were in for a delightful surprise when the third season of Marvel’s animated series featured a recreation of the iconic Bollywood song Malhari from SLB's Bajirao Mastani.

The sequence, which appears in the second episode, showcases Kumail Nanjiani reprising his role as Kingo, the superhero with Indian origins and a Bollywood superstar. "Malhari," originally performed by Ranveer Singh in the 2015 Sanjay Leela Bhansali epic, is a high-energy celebration song. Its recreation in What If…? blends Marvel’s signature storytelling with SLB's vibrant musical composition, capturing the song's unmatched energy.

Fans praised the sequence for its authenticity and the respect it showed towards Indian cinema, with Kumail Nanjiani’s animated Kingo leading a dynamic dance performance reminiscent of classic Bollywood choreography.

This episode was a GAG, Agatha & Kingo made for a fabulous duo and their dance number was everything idc! The fact that Kingo is dancing to a Malhari parody in an MCU show alone makes it the best thing in the world! #WhatIf pic.twitter.com/y9L65DSNsw — kaeden ?? (@wandasitcoms) December 23, 2024 ×

This isn’t the first time Marvel has explored cultural fusion in its narratives, but recreating an iconic Bollywood moment like "Malhari" elevates representation to a new level. For many Indian fans, it was a proud and thrilling moment to see a beloved Bollywood song adapted into the Marvel Universe.

Furthermore, the anticipation builds for SLB's next LOVE & WAR. It's thrilling to look forward to the collaboration of Sanjay Leela Bhansali and the talented trio of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal on the big screen in the film. The film will be released on March 20, 2026.