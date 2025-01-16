Coldplay boys are here! Ahead of their concert in Mumbai, the members of the British boy band have landed in India. Chris Martin, the lead singer of the band was spotted at the Kalina airport along with the other teammates.

Advertisment

Martin and the other Coldplay members got an energetic welcome from the paparazzi as they exited the airport. Several videos of the band members have taken the internet by storm.

Martin greeted the paps with a namaste and waved at them. Dressed casually, the singer was wearing a beige T-shirt with a trouser and a blue beanie. The singer has arrived with his partner and actress Dakota Johnson.

Also read: When Saif Ali Khan was arrested for getting into a brawl at Mumbai restaurant

Advertisment

In one video, Martin came close to the paps and blew flying kisses to the shutterbugs.

Watch all the videos here:

Advertisment

Coldplay concert in India

After a nine-year-long hiatus, the British boy band has returned to India. They are scheduled to perform in Mumbai and Ahmedabad as part of their Music of the Spheres World Tour. Starting from Mumbai, their first concert is scheduled for Jan 18, 2025, from DY Patil Stadium, followed by two more concerts on Jan 19 and Jan 21 respectively at the same venue.

Also read: Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis says, 'wrong to brand Mumbai unsafe'

In Ahmedabad, the concert will be held at Narendra Modi Stadium on January 25 & 26, 2025. This is the second time when the British boy band will be performing in India. In 2016, they performed at the Global Citizen Festival in Mumbai.

The band will be performing in the country as part of their Music of The Sphere World Tour, which kicked off in March 2022 and has performed across different continents and countries, including North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and Australia, among others.

Coldplay gets legal notice ahead of Ahmedabad concert

Days before their much-awaited concert, a notice was sent by the District Child Protection Unit in Ahmedabad to singer Chris Martin and the organisers of the Coldplay concerts, warning them not to involve children on stage in any form during the live performance.

They have also instructed the organisers to make sure that no children are allowed to enter the concert venue without earplugs or hearing protection, as per ANI.