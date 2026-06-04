/From orphan to sex symbol: Movies, documentaries, books chronicling Marilyn Monroe’s mysterious life

Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe, regarded as the “sex symbol” of the 1950s is still remembered decades after her death. Innumerable movies, documentaries and books try to capture her troubled life and mysterious death, here are a few notable ones.
Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe, born Norma Jeane, is one of the most memorable faces from the industry. Widely regarded as a “sex symbol” and the “blonde bombshell”, the actress is still fondly remembered, decades after her untimely death. Her on-screen presence along with the mystery, scandal and the tragedy associated with her personal life keeps her a constant topic of conversation. Dozens of books, movies and documentaries revolve around the star and often come under scrutiny. Here’s a list of notable titles that stand out.
My story is Marilyn’s unfinished autobiography, published more than a decade after her death. The text, given to publications by playwright Ben Hecht, intimately recounts her life, from her troubled childhood as an orphan, her early adolescence and her rise in the film industry. Though she stopped chronicling her life after her second marriage to Joe DiMaggio, it provides a unique angle on her life and formative experiences.
One of the more recent narratives on the actress is the 2022 movie Blonde, starring Ana de Armas, based on Joyce Carol Oates’s novel by the same name. It is a fictionalised account of Monroe’s life and career, taking the spotlight beyond her on-screen presence to her personal experiences. Although it takes from Monroe’s life, it heavily dramatises, alters and invents in order to explore her “inner psychology”. The film, however, has come under criticism for stripping the late star’s agency and depicting a victimised graphic trauma.
In 1962, Monroe’s body was found lifeless in her house. Since then, the circumstances around her death have seen endless debates and speculations between murder and suicide. This longform documentary, released in 2022, explores the mystery surrounding Monroe’s death through previously unheard tapes and interviews with her inner circle.
My Week with Marilyn is a memoir by Colin Clark on his days working as an assistant on the set of “The Prince and the Showgirl”. It recounts his time escorting Monroe around England, earning the trust and affection of the Hollywood star. The book portrays a personal memory of Monroe beyond her on-screen persona, towards her more vulnerable side. It is the basis of a 2011 movie by the same name.
“Love, Marilyn” is a 2012 documentary directed by acclaimed documentarian Liz Garbus, based on the book ““Fragments: Poems, Intimate Notes, Letters,”. 50 years after her death, Monroe’s writings and personal papers were discovered. The film features readings of the newly discovered writings by notable names along with rare, archival footage.
Feminist author Gloria Steinem reveals the woman behind the myth, the child Norma Jeane. She reveals the star’s emotional turmoil, from her childhood to her time in the industry. Steinem bypasses the “trapped sex symbol” narrative to reveal an intelligent, complex woman progressive beyond her time.