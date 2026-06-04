/From orphan to sex symbol: Movies, documentaries, books chronicling Marilyn Monroe’s mysterious life

One of the more recent narratives on the actress is the 2022 movie Blonde, starring Ana de Armas, based on Joyce Carol Oates’s novel by the same name. It is a fictionalised account of Monroe’s life and career, taking the spotlight beyond her on-screen presence to her personal experiences. Although it takes from Monroe’s life, it heavily dramatises, alters and invents in order to explore her “inner psychology”. The film, however, has come under criticism for stripping the late star’s agency and depicting a victimised graphic trauma.