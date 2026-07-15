/Can India balance ties with the US and Russia amid fresh tariff threats from America?

US President Donald Trump has backed proposed legislation that could expose India to tariffs of up to 500 per cent over its continued purchases of Russian oil, according to a White House official. Responding to a query from ANI, the official confirmed Trump's support for the proposed Sanctioning Russia Act, saying simply, “President Trump supports the bill.” The bill was pushed by late US Senator Lindsey Graham and his sudden death has renewed support for the bill. If approved by Congress, the US president will be authorised to impose tariffs of up to 500 per cent on imports from countries that continue to purchase oil, gas and other energy products from Russia. India and China have been identified as top countries in this list.

So, how has New Delhi maintained a balance between Russia and the US?

Add WION as a Preferred Source

India has maintained that its decision to purchase oil from Russia is based on its own energy needs. In the present scenario too, India can continue its policy of strategic autonomy but it may not be a strategically safest option with increased pressure from the US. While the US remains an indispensable partner in technology, trade and countering China's influence, the "Trump 2.0" approach has become more transactional to push allies into closer alignment with Washington.

At the same time, India has chosen not to distance itself from Russia, which continues to serve as a key strategic counterweight to China and remains a major supplier of discounted crude oil and military equipment, with more than 60% of India's defence systems of Russian origin. This places New Delhi in a delicate position, where any move towards one power risks being viewed as a shift away from the other.

To reduce this pressure, India has expanded ties with middle powers such as Europe and the UK while also pursuing a limited thaw with China to ease border tensions. This approach allows New Delhi to retain diplomatic flexibility and avoid being sidelined in major geopolitical negotiations. India sees strategic autonomy not as neutrality or isolation, but as the ability to maintain independent decision-making.