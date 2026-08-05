/Shakib Al Hasan's house attacked after joining Sheikh Hasina's virtual press conference

The House of Former Bangladesh cricket captain and ex-Awami League lawmaker Shakib Al Hasan's house in Magura Town was attacked, hours after he joined the virtual media press conference with the deposed Awami League leader and exiled former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Miscreants tried to set fire to Shakib's residence. The attack took place around 9:00 pm in local time.

"Several miscreants threw brick chips at the house and vandalised windows. They also tried to set the house on fire," said the officer-in-charge of Magura Sadar Police Station, Md Abdullah Al Mamun, as reported by local outlet Daily Star.

During the attack, two petrol bombs were also hurled at the residence, which reportedly ignited a fire at the upper section of the residence. No injuries were reported as the house was unoccupied during the attack, and additional police personnel have been deployed to the site.

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The attack comes just hours after Shakib Al Hasan attended a press conference by the former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina hosted by the Foreign Correspondents' Club of South in New Delhi today. In the virtual press conference, Hasina announced her plan to return to the country. Shakib, who previously served as a Member of Parliament under Sheikh Hasina’s political party, the Awami League, has faced public outrage and legal scrutiny since the 2024 uprising that overthrew the Awami League government. Shakib himself is living in self-imposed exile outside Bangladesh and is named in murder, embezzlement, fraud and money laundering investigations.