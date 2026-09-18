/Jos Buttler creates history as first batter to reach 15,000 T20 runs

England wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler made history on Thursday (Sep 17) by becoming the first batter to score 15,000 runs in T20 cricket. The 36-year-old reached the milestone during England’s second T20I against Sri Lanka and also went past West Indies great Kieron Pollard to become the highest run-scorer in T20 cricket.

The England star reached 15,000 runs in his 528th T20 match and has scored the runs at an average of 35.46 and a strike rate of 147.46, including nine centuries and 107 fifties.

Buttler has played T20 cricket for several teams and franchises, including England, Lancashire, Manchester Originals, Manchester Super Giants, Gujarat Titans, Somerset, Paarl Royals, Mumbai Indians, Sydney Thunder, Comilla Victorians, Durban’s Super Giants, Melbourne Renegades and England Lions.



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He moved ahead of Pollard, who finished his T20 career with 14,999 runs from 754 matches at an average of 31.71.

Buttler completed the landmark with a single off Eshan Malinga in the fifth over of England’s chase.

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England vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I

England went on to beat Sri Lanka by six wickets at Sophia Gardens, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

After restricting Sri Lanka to 145/9 in 20 overs, England reached the target in just 12.1 overs, finishing on 146/4. The win also extended England’s winning streak against Sri Lanka in T20Is to 14 matches.