/Johnny Depp's The Lone Ranger Co-Star Armie Hammer on being cancelled in Hollywood: 'I made these problems for myself'

Armie Hammer is one of the renowned American actors and has portrayed some of his best roles in major films like The Social Network and Call Me By Your Name, among others. Being a part of family whose great-grandfather was the oil tycoon Armand Hammer, the Hollywood actor got caught up in the public scandal years ago. He recently reflected on himself being cancelled in the Hollywood industry.

Armie Hammer on Hollywood exile

Johnny Depp's The Lone Ranger co-star Armie Hammer spoke in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter about how he was cancelled after accusations of sexual assault and cannibalistic fantasies. He also recalled how his father Michael urged him to take a stand against the accusations. Hammer said, "He (father) was furious. I'm going to call this person; I'm going to do this. We have to make sure they know this. He really wanted to go on the offensive."

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Hammer further said, "Look dude, 'I'm already on the cross. The nails are in my hands. I'm not getting off this cross no matter what we do,' he recalled saying to his dad, who had fled to the Cayman Islands at that time. “And the more I struggle, the longer I'm going to be up there,” Hammer said.

However, Hammer had to accept his reality and said, “That which you resist persists. That which you accept transforms. There was nothing I could say that was going to fix anything for me. There was a period where I was obsessively reading what people were saying. And then it hit critical mass, and I thought, ‘There is no nutritional value in this for me.’ This is almost not even the real world. I realised I could just focus on myself and my kids and staying healthy and growing as a person. You can make that your purpose.”

In the interview, he took full responsibility for the scandal he faced. He stated, "I made these problems for myself. This didn't happen to me by a fluke accident. I didn't do what people are saying I did. But I brought very dangerous and safe people into my life, and I p****d people in my life off, and here we are. I remember the emotional state and the mental state I was in before all that happened. Healthy people don't act the way I was acting. I would have loved it if I could have had an opportunity to do it in a little but more of a gentle way. But, at the end of the day, you get what you get."

What was the controversy of Armie Hammer?

In 2021, Armie Hammer was under fire after multiple women publicly accused him of emotional manipulation, psychological and sexual abuse and rape alongside leaked messages. The private texts were allegedly graphic and inappropriate details, including cannibalistic fantasies. Following a lengthy investigation, the Los Angeles District Attorney declined to press charges due to insufficient evidence.

After the allegations were made, Hammer was removed from a number of film projects and dropped out of others himself. In 2023, Hammer admitted to consensual sex and emotional claims but denied claims of sexual abuse and cannibalism. Hammer returned to acting in 2024.

All about Armie Hammer

Armie Hammer gained recognition after playing the Winklevoss twins in the 2010 film The Social Network. He went on to star in The Man from U.N.C.L.E. (2015) and Call Me by Your Name (2017), which earned him a Golden Globe nomination.