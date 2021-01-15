Armie Hammer and his 'sexual fantasies' chats controversy: What we know so far

Armie's several ex's react to the controversy

Reacting to the DM's controversy, some of Hammer's ex pals have shared their experience with the actor and their stand on the leaked chat.



Armie Hammer‘s ex Courtney Vucekovich, who reportedly dated him briefly in October said, “He said to me he wants to break my rib and barbecue and eat it.” “‘F–k that was weird,’ but you never think about it again. He said, ‘I want to take a bite out of you.’ If I had a little cut on my hand he’d like to suck it or lick it. That’s about as weird as we got,” Courtney said.



Another one of Armie’s ex- writer Jessica Ciencin Henriquez, who had a brief fling with recently-divorced Armie Hammer back in September of 2020 reacted to the same and tweeted, ''If you are still questioning whether or not those Armie Hammer DMs are real (and they are) maybe you should start questioning why we live in a culture willing to give abusers the benefit of the doubt instead of victims. TW// sexual violence.''



(Photograph:Twitter)