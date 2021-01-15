Armie Hammer and his 'sexual fantasies' chats controversy: What we know so far

Hollywood star Armie Hammer is best known for his performance in 2017 film 'Call Me By Your Name' but he is now in news for the wrong reasons. He gained wider recognition for his portrayal of the twins Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss in David Fincher's biographical drama film 'The Social Network' (2010), for which he won the Toronto Film Critics Association Award for Best Supporting Actor. He has appeared in recent years in films including 'On the Basis of Sex', 'Sorry to Bother You' and the upcoming, 'Death on the Nile'. He was also there in Netflix's 'Rebecca'.
(Photograph:Twitter)
His tryst with 'sex and cannibalism' controversy
Armie Hammer's name has been trending on the internet after screengrabs of private chats allegedly from the actor's account got leaked on the internet. The handle which appears to have Hammer's name on it chats extensively talk about sex and cannibalism among other shocking and strange interests.
The chat shows about what he likes in his bedroom ranging from confirming that he’s a “cannibal” to calling his girlfriend his “slave” and laying down all his sexual fantasies. In one he says he would like to feast on diffenet body parts of his ex gf.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Ex wife Elizabeth Chamber calls Armie a "monster"
After the full-blown out scandal, Armie Hammer’s estranged wife reacted to the controversy and said that she is “shocked and sickened” and “believes” all the women, and the whole thing comes as a “complete shock” and “Armie appears to be a monster”.
Elizabeth Chambers and Armie Hammer split last July after rumours of his affair with co-stars. They share two children together.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Armie's several ex's react to the controversy
Reacting to the DM's controversy, some of Hammer's ex pals have shared their experience with the actor and their stand on the leaked chat.
Armie Hammer‘s ex Courtney Vucekovich, who reportedly dated him briefly in October said, “He said to me he wants to break my rib and barbecue and eat it.” “‘F–k that was weird,’ but you never think about it again. He said, ‘I want to take a bite out of you.’ If I had a little cut on my hand he’d like to suck it or lick it. That’s about as weird as we got,” Courtney said.
Another one of Armie’s ex- writer Jessica Ciencin Henriquez, who had a brief fling with recently-divorced Armie Hammer back in September of 2020 reacted to the same and tweeted, ''If you are still questioning whether or not those Armie Hammer DMs are real (and they are) maybe you should start questioning why we live in a culture willing to give abusers the benefit of the doubt instead of victims. TW// sexual violence.''
(Photograph:Twitter)
Armie breaks silence
Armie Hammer finally broke his silence on the controversy. Responding to these allegations, the actor said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, “I’m not responding to these bullshit claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for 4 months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic.” He added, "Lionsgate is supporting me in this, and I’m grateful to them for that."
This statement is in reference to news that Armie Hammer has dropped out of Lionsgate action-comedy ‘Shotgun Wedding’ starring Jennifer Lopez.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Darling of controversies?
This is not the first time that Armie Hammer has come under the radar for his opinions of sex. In 2017, he had made headlines when he liked a series of tweets dealing with bondage and BDSM.