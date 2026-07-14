/Meet top 5 batters with most runs in IND vs ENG ODIs

From MS Dhoni to Yuvraj Singh, here's a look at the top five batters with most runs in India vs England ODIs. This list also includes Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and Suresh Raina.
Former India captain MS Dhoni is the highest run-scorer in ODIs between India and England. He scored 1,546 runs in 48 matches at an average of 46.84.
Former India batter Yuvraj Singh is second on the list. In 37 ODIs against England, Yuvraj scored 1,523 runs at an average of 50.76, including four centuries.
Indian batting great Sachin Tendulkar is third on the list with 1,455 runs in 37 ODIs against England, including 10 half-centuries and two centuries.
Virat Kohli ranks fourth on the list of highest run-scorers in India-England ODIs, having scored 1,397 runs in 38 innings at an average of 41.08 and a strike rate of 88.25. His tally also includes three centuries and 10 half-centuries.
Former India batter Suresh Raina is fifth on the list with 1,207 runs in 37 ODIs against England. His tally includes one century and 11 half-centuries.