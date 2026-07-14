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Meet top 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs against England

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Jul 14, 2026, 21:53 IST | Updated: Jul 14, 2026, 21:53 IST

From MS Dhoni to Yuvraj Singh, here's a look at the top five Indian batters with most runs against England in ODIs. This list also includes Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and Suresh Raina. 

MS Dhoni (India) - 1,546 runs
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

MS Dhoni (India) - 1,546 runs

MS Dhoni tops the list of India's highest run-scorers against England in ODIs, scoring 1,546 runs in 48 matches at an average of 46.84.

Yuvraj Singh (India) - 1,523 runs
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Yuvraj Singh (India) - 1,523 runs

Former India batter Yuvraj Singh is second on the list. In 37 ODIs against England, Yuvraj scored 1,523 runs at an average of 50.76, including four centuries.

Sachin Tendulkar (India) - 1,455 runs
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Sachin Tendulkar (India) - 1,455 runs

Indian batting great Sachin Tendulkar is third on the list with 1,455 runs in 37 ODIs against England, including 10 half-centuries and two centuries.

Virat Kohli (India) - 1,402 runs
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Virat Kohli (India) - 1,402 runs

Virat Kohli ranks fourth on India's list of highest run-scorers against England in ODIs, with 1,402 runs in 39 innings at an average of 40.05 and a strike rate of 88.23. His tally also includes three centuries and 10 half-centuries.

Suresh Raina (India) - 1,207 runs
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Suresh Raina (India) - 1,207 runs

Former India batter Suresh Raina is fifth on the list with 1,207 runs in 37 ODIs against England. His tally includes one century and 11 half-centuries.

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