Armie Hammer is finally addressing everyone’s concerns about if he’s a cannibal or ever has been one. In a recent appearance on a podcast, the Hollywood actor said that he was just being playful with a woman and that his texts were made public without giving any context for the same.

Armie addresses cannibalism allegations

On The Louis Theroux Podcast, Armie said, “People were sort of like my bags of dope with skin on them. You make me feel amazing, so I’m going to throw everything into this, and we’re going to have this whirlwind romance, and I’m going to whisk you up, and we’re going to go on trips, and we’re going to do all this, and then I’m going to bring you home and I’m going to go, ‘Thanks so much, that was great,’ and then I’m going to move on.”

He added, “I would go do something almost exactly the same with someone else. And I left a lot of people in that wake very angry at me for my behaviour, which, by the way, I’m not angry.”

“Does it make me a d**k? Absolutely. I have no problem admitting that I was a d**k. That’s not illegal,” said Armie of how he ended up inviting hate from women.

Armie Hammer also addressed the infamous text message in which he wrote “I am 100% a cannibal.” Hammer quickly pointed out that the texts were “digitally altered” to not include the other side of the exchange, adding that it “could have been a very funny conversation between two people who were joking and pushing each other and egging each other on.”

“Sometimes when you’re involved with a person and you’re dating and you guys are having sex and you are a bit of a provocateur and you are exacerbated by alcohol or drugs or anything like that, it’s fun to ruffle feathers and it’s fun to push the envelope little by little,” Hammer said. “Did I ever have any intention of cutting anything off of anyone or eating anything off of anyone? No.”

Armie Hammer is back working in films

In 2021, the actor was accused of sexual assault by several women. It led to a thorough investigation but charges were never filed.

Armie was dropped from all projects. It was in January that Armie bounced back and appeared on podcasts where he spoke openly about the accusations and what they did to him.