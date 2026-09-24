Thalapathy Vijay's son Jason Sanjay is set to make his directorial debut with Sigma. After being delayed for over a month from its original July 31 date, the movie is now set to hit theatres on October 2, coinciding with the Gandhi Jayanti weekend. It will also face a box office clash with Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3.

Directed by Jason, the heist movie stars Sundeep Kishan and Faria Abdullah in the lead roles.

Jason Sanjay on Thalapathy Vijay's 'humorous' side, says he wants to make a film with him

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Ahead of the release, Sanjay, who has always fondly talked about his father, has shared which of his skills he would love to show to the world if he gets the chance to direct him in the future.

Speaking with Galatta Plus, Sanjay revealed that he loves his father's humorous side and would love to bring it in front of the world.

Talking about the side of funny side of his father, the young director said,“His sense of humour is something I really enjoy watching. I saw the personal side of him at home as well. I know humour is the inner child-like nature he has in him. Over time, he stopped playing full-fledged fun and relatable characters. If I ever get a chance to direct him, I will explore that side of my father.”

Vijay has been loved for his massy and action avatar, and his recent films, such GOAT, LEO and even Jananayagan, have largely explored the action-packed and intense side of the actor, while the humorous side fans love has been largely missing.

On this, Sanjay said,''I think over the course of his career, he stopped getting films in such a genre where he was able to full-fledgedly play a character that people can relate to. I think if I get an opportunity, I would want to extract that more.”

In the same interview, Jason also talked about how he deals with the news that continues to do the rounds around his father and his personal life.

Speaking about Vijay, the director said that there are certain limitations known, specifically over his father's position as the CM of Tamil Nadu.

“I just try to stay away from it as much as I can. Because there’s always gonna be an outside narrative. I think because of where my father is right now in his life, I just need to make sure I safeguard the reputation of the family,'' the star kids said.