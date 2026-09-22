/Vijay serves and eats breakfast with kids after expansion of Tamil Nadu breakfast scheme - watch

Since becoming the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Vijay continues to make headlines for his work. Now, the actor-turned-politician is earning praise for being grounded after he was spotted having breakfast with school students.

On Tuesday, Vijay launched the expansion of the breakfast scheme rechristened as the Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Free Breakfast Scheme for school students, extending its coverage to students studying in Classes 6 to 8. This scheme was formerly known as the Chief Minister's Breakfast scheme.

Vijay serves students, eats breakfast with them

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After launching the expansion of the government scheme at a Government Middle School in Gandhi Gramam, Chennai, the CM not only served breakfast to the students at the school but also sat and ate with them. He also visited classrooms, sat with the students and talked to them.

In the clip, he was seen arriving at the hall to have breakfast with the kids. He sat, ate, and chatted with them. Several videos of the moment went viral across social media.

One user wrote,''Just look at the pure happiness & excitement on that little boy’s face when #Vijay Anna sat next to him. ''

Another user wrote,"This person is winning hearts''

What is the Tamil Nadu Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Breakfast Scheme and new benefits?

Under the expansion of the breakfast scheme, it will benefit around 15:30 lakh additional students from Classes VI to VIII across 5,454 government and state-aided schools, officials said. Earlier, the Chief Minister's Breakfast Scheme

covered students from Classes I to V.

"The breakfast will be prepared and served by the members of the self-help groups in the respective schools. This scheme is being expanded to further strengthen the foundation of school education by integrating the aspects of health, nutrition, school attendance and learning of students," the release said.