It doesn’t get more bizarre than this! Bollywood actor Mushtaq Khan, who worked with Akshay Kumar, Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor in the comedy film Welcome, was recently kidnapped on the pretext of a private event. Mushtaq was invited to a private event and was kidnapped on his way to the venue. He was then tortured for 12 hours by kidnappers who demanded one crore (10 million) rupees as ransom to leave him without harm.

Mushtaq Khan is now safe but he and his family are under immense stress. The incident has shaken them completely.

How was Mushtaq Khan kidnapped?

Mushtaq's business partner, speaking to India Today website, said he was invited to an event with flight tickets and advance payment sent to his account.

When the actor reached Delhi airport, he was asked to sit in a car which drove him to the outskirts of Delhi, somewhere near Bijnor.

Mushtaq’s business partner Shivam then revealed that he was kidnapped from the Delhi-Meerut highway and tortured by those who took him. The torture continued for 12 hours.

The kidnappers took more than 200,000 rupees from the actor and his son’s account.

Shivam added that when Mushtaq heard the voice of Azaan early in the morning, he realised a mosque would be close by and ran away from the place.

He then sought help from people and the police to reach home.

Shivam told the portal, "Mushtaq sir and his family were completely shaken over what happened to him. However, he was always sure that he would file an FIR after he composed himself. Yesterday, I went to Bijnor and filed an official FIR. We have proof of the flight ticket, the bank accounts and even CCTV footage near the airport. He also recognises the neighbourhood, even the house where he was kept. I think the police team will surely get the culprits soon.”

Not a lone incident

Something similar happened with comedian Sunil Pal.

The comedian too was kidnapped after being invited for a private event. The kidnappers held him hostage, demanding a ransom of two million rupees. However, after negotiations, Sunil managed to secure his release by paying around 800,000 rupees.

As of now, Mushtaq Khan is said to be doing fine and is expected to address the media in a few days.

