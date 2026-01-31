/John Rambo: Noah Centineo to play the lead role in prequel of popular franchise?

Hollywood actor Noah Centineo, who gained recognition after his performance in Austin & Ally and the To All the Boys franchise, is all set to be seen in an action avatar. Reportedly, Noah will be part of the Rambo franchise, which in the original film featured legendary actor Sylvester Stallone. Let's delve in to know the details about the rumoured project.

What role will Noah Centineo be playing in the Rambo franchise?

According to the report of The Hollywood Reporter, Noah Centineo will be playing the lead role in the upcoming Rambo project titled John Rambo. Reportedly, the production has already begun in Bangkok, and Lionsgate will distribute Jalmari Helander's movie, in which it will narrate the origins of the lead character.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

As per the report, the upcoming film will be set years before the events of First Blood, the 1982 film, took place. The film starred Sylvester Stallone and is adapted from author David Morrell's novel of the same name.

All about Noah Centineo

Noah Centineo gained global stardom after starring in Netflix romantic comedy films To All the Boys franchise, Sierra Burgess Is a Loser, and The Perfect Date.

He has also been part of other films, including the 2019 film Charlie's Angels, Swiped, Dream Scenario, Union County, Our Hero Balthazar, Warfare, Black Adam and The Gold Retrievers, among others.