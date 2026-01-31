/K-pop boy group Wanna One to reunite this year on reality TV show? Here's what we know

Renowned K-pop boy group Wanna One, who made their debut in 2017 under Swing Entertainment, might be reuniting soon this year, much to the excitement of fans. Reportedly, the boy band will reunite via a reality show. But, whether all the members will be coming back or not, let's delve in to know more.

Is Wanna One reunion in the cards?

According to the report of The Korea Herald, the 11-member band will be planning a comeback, which is followed by a teaser video Mnet had uploaded earlier in the month, reading: "2026 Coming Soon. Let's Meet Again."

Reportedly, the bandmates will begin shooting content for the show that will consist of six episodes soon. While Kang Daniel will be enlisting next month but will be participating in a restricted capacity.

All about Wanna One

Wanna One was formed through the 'survival' competition series Produce 101 (season 2), which aired on Mnet from April 7 until June 16, 2017. Out of an initial 101 trainees representing various agencies, the final 11 were chosen by audience voting and announced via live television broadcast.

The group was composed of eleven members: Kang Daniel, Park Ji-hoon, Lee Dae-hwi, Kim Jae-hwan, Ong Seong-wu, Park Woo-jin, Lai Kuan-lin, Yoon Ji-sung, Hwang Min-hyun, Bae Jin-young, and Ha Sung-woon. On December 18, 2018, Swing Entertainment released an official statement that the group's contract will end on its originally planned date, December 31, 2018.