/K-pop boy group Wanna One to reunite this year on reality TV show? Here's what we know

Snigdha Sweta Behera
Edited By Snigdha Sweta Behera
Published: Jan 31, 2026, 17:22 IST | Updated: Jan 31, 2026, 17:22 IST
Wanna One reunion soon? Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

K-pop boy band Wanna One will reportedly be reuniting soon in a TV reality show. Their final activity as a group was released in 2022. Read to know more. 

Renowned K-pop boy group Wanna One, who made their debut in 2017 under Swing Entertainment, might be reuniting soon this year, much to the excitement of fans. Reportedly, the boy band will reunite via a reality show. But, whether all the members will be coming back or not, let's delve in to know more.

Is Wanna One reunion in the cards?

According to the report of The Korea Herald, the 11-member band will be planning a comeback, which is followed by a teaser video Mnet had uploaded earlier in the month, reading: "2026 Coming Soon. Let's Meet Again."

Reportedly, the bandmates will begin shooting content for the show that will consist of six episodes soon. While Kang Daniel will be enlisting next month but will be participating in a restricted capacity.

All about Wanna One

Wanna One was formed through the 'survival' competition series Produce 101 (season 2), which aired on Mnet from April 7 until June 16, 2017. Out of an initial 101 trainees representing various agencies, the final 11 were chosen by audience voting and announced via live television broadcast.

The group was composed of eleven members: Kang Daniel, Park Ji-hoon, Lee Dae-hwi, Kim Jae-hwan, Ong Seong-wu, Park Woo-jin, Lai Kuan-lin, Yoon Ji-sung, Hwang Min-hyun, Bae Jin-young, and Ha Sung-woon. On December 18, 2018, Swing Entertainment released an official statement that the group's contract will end on its originally planned date, December 31, 2018.

The group concluded activities with a final concert (titled Therefore 2019). The concert was held at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, where the group held their debut showcase.

Snigdha Sweta Behera is currently serving as a senior sub-editor at Wion. She is an avid follower of Hollywood, K-pop and K-dramas. She loves uncovering stories beyond glitz and gl...

