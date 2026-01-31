/Catherine O’Hara's million-dollar legacy- All about her family and net worth

Catherine O’Hara has left the fans and the film industry mourning after the actress passed away on Friday. Known for Home Alone and Schitt’s Creek, she is an Emmy-winning star. Read on to know about her family and net worth.
Hollywood's celebrated actress Catherine O’Hara passed away on January 30, 2026, at the age of 71. She was briefly ill before taking her last breath at her home in Los Angeles. The Emmy-winning star was loved by fans for her unforgettable screen presence, and Hollywood flooded social media with tributes as soon as the heartbreaking news came out. Let's take a look at the legacy and net worth of the Home Alone actress.
The actress was born as Catherine Anne O’Hara on March 4, 1954, in Toronto. She was reportedly raised in a large Irish-Canadian family, and her father worked with the Canadian Pacific Railway, while her mother was a real estate agent. O’Hara started her career at Toronto’s famed Second City Theatre, where she began as a waitress and then joined the troupe.
O'Hara had been in the entertainment industry for five decades. According to a report by Finance Monthly, her estimated net worth at the time of her death was around $10 million. Her film and television acting earnings were reportedly around $4.2 million, while her royalties and residuals (film, TV, voice work) were about $2.5 million. As per reports, her real estate equity (Los Angeles home) is roughly $1–1.5 million, and the actress's investments and cash holdings sum up to approximately $300,000.
O’Hara first gained recognition through sketch comedy and television, such as SCTV. She also featured in Beetlejuice (1988) and Home Alone (1990-1992), which marked her place in Hollywood as a renowned actress. She also appeared in Schitt’s Creek (2015-2020), and by the time the show gained popularity, O’Hara became an award-winning actress. Her role as Moira Rose earned her an Emmy. She also did voice acting in animated films like The Nightmare Before Christmas, The Hedge, Monster House, Elemental, The Wild Robot, and more.
O’Hara married Bo Welch in 1992, and the duo bought a home in Los Angeles’ Brentwood neighbourhood in the mid-1990s for around $1.25 million. The two met on the set of Beetlejuice, where she portrayed Delia Deetz, and Welch was the production designer. Their relationship gradually turned into a marriage that lasted more than three decades. Welch is known to have worked in films like Edward Scissorhands, Men in Black, Batman Returns, and Thor.
The couple had two sons, Matthew Welch, born in 1994, and Luke Welch, born in 1997. Both went on to work behind the camera instead of following their mother's path. As per reports, Matthew has worked in set construction and design, including on Schitt’s Creek, while Luke is a set dresser based in Vancouver, who has worked on several productions, including The Last of Us.