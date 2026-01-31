/Catherine O’Hara's million-dollar legacy- All about her family and net worth

O’Hara first gained recognition through sketch comedy and television, such as SCTV. She also featured in Beetlejuice (1988) and Home Alone (1990-1992), which marked her place in Hollywood as a renowned actress. She also appeared in Schitt’s Creek (2015-2020), and by the time the show gained popularity, O’Hara became an award-winning actress. Her role as Moira Rose earned her an Emmy. She also did voice acting in animated films like The Nightmare Before Christmas, The Hedge, Monster House, Elemental, The Wild Robot, and more.

