/Aamir Khan visits Arijit Singh's West Bengal home, flies kite and spotted filming | Watch

What's cooking? Days after singer Arijit Singh shocked his millions of fans and the entire industry with his sudden retirement from playback singing, actor Aamir Khan visited the singer's Jiaganj home in Murshidabad, West Bengal, on Monday (2 Feb).

The PK actor had paid a visit to Singh's home in a low-key way. However, his visit quickly became the talk of the netizens as several photos and videos went viral.

Aamir Khan at Arijit Singh's Bengal home

Days after Singh announced his exit from playback singing. Aamir was seen visiting the singer's native home. Several videos of the actor have gone viral, starting a conversation on social media about the reason behind the visit and whether they are collaborating on something exciting, as the actor was spotted filming.

In one of the viral videos, Khan was seen stepping out of his car and waving at the cameras.

In another video, the actor is seen flying a kite on the rooftop of Singh's residence. The actor is surrounded by his team and a camera person recording him. To catch a single glimpse of the actor, people in the Arijit naighbourhood was seen gathering on their terraces. However, the two stars were not spotted together.

The reason behind Aamir's visit has not been revealed. However, netizens were quick to speculate that they may be planning new music or had a discussion on the films. Others thought that he might visit his home to talk about his recent decision to quit playback singing.

There has been no official confirmation on why Aamir visited Arijit's home.

Over the years, the two superstars have collaborated on several projects, with Arijit having sung several iconic songs such as ‘’Naina'' in Dangal, ‘’Tere Hawaale'' and ‘’Phir Na Aisi Raat Aayegi'' in Laal Singh Chaddha.

Arijit Singh's retirement

On Jan 27, Arijit Singh shocked the world when he announced his retirement as a playback singer. In his career spanning two decades, he has given numerous iconic songs like Tum Hi Ho, Channa Mereya, and Kesariya. This announcement has come as a shock. However, when heartbroken fans asked the reason behind his shocking decision, the singer said that he was bored.