/Did Siddhant Chaturvedi spill the beans on Mrunal Thakur’s ‘Chennai connection’? Watch her reaction

The rumours refuse to die down. News of Mrunal Thakur and Dhanush’s alleged relationship has been dominating gossip columns for a long time now. Amid these rumours, Mrunal’s co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi was recently seen teasing the actress over her alleged ‘Chennai connection’ during a media interaction. Murnal looked visibly conscious and blushed even as the audience laughed and cheered.

Siddhant Chaturvedi teases Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal and Siddhant were present at the trailer launch event of their upcoming film Do Deewane Seher Mein. During the event, a reporter remarked, “Voh Chennai waale kuch sawaal pooch rahe the aapse (They were asking some Chennai related question to you).” Siddhant quickly responded while pointing at Mrunal, “Inse tha voh Chennai waala yaa mujhse tha? (That Chennai question was for her or me?)”

Mrunal quickly reacted and said the questions were pointed towards Siddhant. As Siddhant and the reporters burst out laughing, the actor looked at Mrunal, who could not stop smiling and blushing. One of the reporters added, “Hum samajh rahe hain (We get it).”

Dhanush-Mrunal dating?

While the two have not confirmed or denied the news, rumours of their alleged relationship started when Dhanush attended the premiere of Son of Sardaar 2 which starred Mrunal in the lead along with Ajay Devgn. As Dhanush arrived at the premiere, Mrunal was seen personally ushering him in and greeting him with a hug.

Dhanush, who is based in Chennai, has been reportedly dating Mrunal since mid-2025. . Dhanush further fuelled the rumours recently when he commented on the teaser of Mrunal and Siddhant’s film Do Deewane Seher Mein, writing, “Looks and sounds good.” Mrunal responded with heart and sunflower emojis.

More recently, news surfaced claiming that Mrunal and Dhanush were set to tie the knot on Valentine’s Day. However, a source told HT City, “Mrunal is not getting married next month. This is just a rumour that has gained traction.”

The source pointed out that her film Do Deewane Seher Mein is scheduled to release around Valentine’s Day and marrying around the same time would not make sense. “She has a film releasing in February—why would she get married so close to its release? Then in March, she also has a Telugu film lined up,” the source added.

About Do Deewane Seher Mein