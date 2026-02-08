/Brad Arnold, singer of Grammy-nominated band 3 Doors Down, dies at 47

Brad Arnold is no more. The lead singer of the Grammy-nominated rock band 3 Doors Down, died on Saturday (Feb 7), after his months-long battle with Cancer. He was 47.



Arnold, the vocalist of 3 Doors Down and original drummer, died peacefully in his sleep, surrounded by his wife and family. In May of 2025, Arnold shared that he had been diagnosed with Stage 4 kidney cancer.

"He will be deeply missed and forever remembered," the band said in a statement on Saturday (Feb 7).

In a tribute post for Brad, the founder and the lead singer of the band, said,'"As a founding member, vocalist, and original drummer of 3 Doors Down, Brad helped redefine mainstream rock music, blending post-grunge accessibility with emotionally direct songwriting and lyrical themes that resonated with everyday listeners," the post reads.

"Brad's songwriting became a cultural touchstone for a generation, producing some of the most enduring hits of the 2000s, including the band's breakout hit, 'Kryptonite,' which he wrote in his math class when he was just 15 years old."

Arnold breathed his last months after he had been suffering from a stage 4 clear cell renal carcinoma, a type of kidney cancer. He shared the news as he informed the fans that the band had to cancel their tour.

‘’I have no fear, I really sincerely am not scared of it at all. I'd love for you to lift me up in prayer every chance you get," the frontman said.

He is survived by his wife, Jennifer.