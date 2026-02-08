Google Preferred
Brad Arnold, singer of Grammy-nominated band 3 Doors Down, dies at 47

Pragati Awasthi
Edited By Pragati Awasthi
Published: Feb 08, 2026, 11:24 IST | Updated: Feb 08, 2026, 13:24 IST
Brad Arnold, singer of Grammy-nominated band 3 Doors Down, dies at 47

Brad Arnold Photograph: (IG/Brad Arnold)

Story highlights

Brad Arnold breathed his last on Feb 7 at his home. He was one of the founding members of the band 3 Doors Down and has produced hits like ‘’Kryptonite'', ‘’Here Without You'', ‘’When I'm Gone'', and ‘’Loser.''

Brad Arnold is no more. The lead singer of the Grammy-nominated rock band 3 Doors Down, died on Saturday (Feb 7), after his months-long battle with Cancer. He was 47.


Arnold, the vocalist of 3 Doors Down and original drummer, died peacefully in his sleep, surrounded by his wife and family. In May of 2025, Arnold shared that he had been diagnosed with Stage 4 kidney cancer.

"He will be deeply missed and forever remembered," the band said in a statement on Saturday (Feb 7).

In a tribute post for Brad, the founder and the lead singer of the band, said,'"As a founding member, vocalist, and original drummer of 3 Doors Down, Brad helped redefine mainstream rock music, blending post-grunge accessibility with emotionally direct songwriting and lyrical themes that resonated with everyday listeners," the post reads.

"Brad's songwriting became a cultural touchstone for a generation, producing some of the most enduring hits of the 2000s, including the band's breakout hit, 'Kryptonite,' which he wrote in his math class when he was just 15 years old."

Arnold breathed his last months after he had been suffering from a stage 4 clear cell renal carcinoma, a type of kidney cancer. He shared the news as he informed the fans that the band had to cancel their tour.

‘’I have no fear, I really sincerely am not scared of it at all. I'd love for you to lift me up in prayer every chance you get," the frontman said.

He is survived by his wife, Jennifer.

Formed in Mississippi in the mid-1990s, the band is best known for 2000s rock hits like Kryptonite, Here Without You, When I'm Gone, and Loser. They have won three Billboard Music Awards and have earned nominations in Grammys. Before Brad, another founding member of the original group, Matt Roberts, passed away in 2016 at the age of 38.

