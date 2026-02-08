/Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show: When and where to watch it in India

It’s time for Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show. After the historic win, the world is waiting for the pop star’s performance on game night. The Puerto Rican singer will headline the Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday (Feb 8), a week after he scripted history when “Debí Tirar Más Fotos” became the first Spanish-language album to take home a Grammy for Album of the Year.

Sunday's Super Bowl halftime show: Everything to know

Bad Bunny continues to create waves with his songs and music, and on Sunday, he will be taking the stage during the thrilling match between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.

Bunny will be the first Latin male artist to headline the halftime show and the first Latin artist to perform on the music stage solo, after Shakira and Jennifer Lopez performed together in 2020.

When will Bad Bunny perform?

Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, is set to take the stage during the game's second quarter. The game between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots will start at 3:30 pm Pacific/6:30 pm Eastern.

In India, the audience can watch the show on Monday (9 Feb) morning at 5 am.

Bunny will be performing the final act. However, in the pre-game performances that will also include pop star Charlie Puth, who is set to perform the national anthem. Singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile will sing America the Beautiful, and singer and actor Coco Jones will perform Lift Every Voice. These performances will be held before the game begins.

Ahead of the performance, the Grammy-winning singer reassured fans that they don't have to learn Spanish to enjoy the performance. In a conversation with Apple Music Radio hosts Ebro Darden and Zane Lowe, he said,''It's gonna be fun, it's gonna be easy."

The 31-year-old added, “People only have to worry about dance. ... They don't even have to learn Spanish. It's better if they learn to dance. There's no better dance than the one that can come from the heart... that's the only thing they need to worry about, to have fun and enjoy, and of course, choose your team at the game.”