/Did Zendaya show off her wedding ring after secretly marrying Tom Holland?

Zendaya and Tom Holland are trying to keep things as secret as possible, but the world is after them, and they can't hide it much. Days after the world learned that the Spider-Man actor might have secretly tied the knot, it was learned that Zendaya had finally given a hint that the news we believed was a rumour might actually be true.

On Thursday, March 12, the Euphoria actress stepped out to attend Essence's Black Women in Hollywood Awards, where her private life was discussed majorly.



Did Zendaya confirm her wedding with Tom Holland?

Several American media outlets have reported that the actress might have confirmed the news during a recent awards event. According to People, at the award event, actress Marsai Martin indirectly brought up the topic of Zendaya and Tom's wedding when the Black-ish star joked on stage that Zendaya, “didn’t play about her personal life.”

Martin went on to ask the 29-year-old to “give me a sign." The actress further joked that she planned to send towels with the initials “T & Z forever” as a wedding gift.

As reported, Zendaya also showed off her wedding band to the camera, and the entire room erupted with applause. A source told People that the actress was overheard accepting well-wishes from fellow attendees at the event.

No official confirmation has been shared by Zendaya and Tom yet.



How did rumours of Tom Holland and Zendaya’s marriage start?



Rumours about their marriage have been going on for a while. However, the news gained major traction when Zendaya’s longtime stylist Law Roach claimed in an interview that they had indeed gotten hitched.