Zendaya and Tom Holland are currently busy promoting their upcoming movie Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on July 30, 2026. Since Tom Holland confirmed his marriage to Zendaya, fans have not been able to keep calm at the couple's public appearances. Now, as the actress has shared a series of photos from their press stop in Rome, the internet has been buzzing over a sneaky photo with Holland, which has left fans gushing over their chemistry.

Tom Holland gives Zendaya a forehead kiss

As the newlywed couple are busy promoting their highly anticipated movie, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, fans are keeping an eye on their every public appearance. Taking to Instagram, Zendaya shared a series of pictures of her red carpet look, which also includes a photo showing Tom kissing Zendaya’s forehead.

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The actress is seen in a Spider-Man-inspired outfit, wearing a red crop top and a blue skirt with a red border, paired with white heels. On the other hand, Tom is seen in a blue jacket paired with a white T-shirt and blue pants.

Tom also shared a series of pictures from their day in Rome. In the first photo, he is seen holding Zendaya’s hand as the two smile.

Fans' reaction

Since the photos went viral, Tomdaya fans have been flooding the comments section with their love-filled reactions. One user wrote, "My favorite couple forever." While the other user jotted, "POWER COUPLE RIGHT THERE!" One more fan commented, "Why are they perfect."

The comment sections on both Instagram posts are filled with heart and admiring emojis. One more fan left a comment saying, "Zendaya looks like she's having a blast just spending some time with her boo."

About Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Spider-Man's fourth adaptation is returning with Tom Holland as Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Helmed by Destin Daniel Cretton, this is a Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film swinging into theatres worldwide on July 31, 2026. The movie follows adult Peter Parker, who is living entirely alone after voluntarily erasing himself from the lives and memories of those he loves.