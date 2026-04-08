/Rajinikanth distances himself from Vijay's Jana Nayagan delay buzz; delivers strong message to youth

Actor Vijay has been making headlines in recent months due to multiple reasons, one of which is his long-awaited film Jana Nayagan, which has still not locked its release date. Recently, Rajinikanth reacted to some of the ongoing controversies around Vijay that went viral on social media.

Rajinikanth advises the youth to be careful

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On Wednesday, the veteran actor interacted with reporters at the Chennai airport and talked about several ongoing issues. The conversation reportedly started with the tragic Karur stampede, where over 40 people reportedly lost their lives during a rally, and then moved to Vijay's upcoming film Jana Nayagan.

Addressing the topic, Rajinikanth said, "Youth must be very careful. If they get hurt, the hardship is theirs alone. They must prioritise their safety."

He further added, "The youth should think seriously about their education and future. Youngsters should be careful... If they get injured, it's their loss…They should focus on their studies and stay healthy.. Please don't get addicted to drugs or alcohol. Life can turn into hell not just for you, but for your parents and loved ones. If any of your friends are using them, don't go near them."

Rajinikanth refuses to comment on the Jana Nayagan delay

When the reporters asked him about the postponement of Vijay’s Jana Nayagan, which was initially scheduled for a Pongal release but has been delayed, reportedly due to certification issues, he said, "I don't want to comment on that."

About Rajinikanth's work front

The 75-year-old actor was last seen in Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. He is currently busy with Jailer 2, a sequel to the 2023 blockbuster, in which he reprises his role as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian.