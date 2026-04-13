/Dragon: Jr NTR's toned physique for Prashanth Neel's directorial stuns fans

After making his Bollywood debut in War 2 alongside Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR is prepping up for his upcoming action thriller titled Dragon (NTR31), helmed by Prashant Neel. The actor stunned fans by sharing a pic of his workout session, where he is seen in a ripped physique.

Jr NTR's prep up for Dragon

The production's official X profile handle shared a picture of Jr NTR in which he is seen flexing his biceps and chiselled back. Along with the picture, the makers wrote, "The quieter it gets...the louder it's about to be."

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Jr NTR also shared the picture on his Instagram handle with the caption "Built, but not bought". The picture of him has stunned fans and flooded the comment section for his sheer dedication. One user wrote, “I am so proud of you, you give me motivation to do better every day. Thank you, Annaaaa.” Another user wrote, "Natural bodybuilding is always great. Jai NTR." “Dragon is building up,” wrote the third user.

As per reports, the next shoot schedule for Dragon is expected to begin soon. More details about the film are yet to be revealed by the makers.

All about Jr NTR and Prashant Neel's upcoming film Dragon

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts, and helmed by Prashant Neel, the upcoming film has been titled Dragon (tentative title: NTR Neel). Apart from Jr NTR, the female lead will be played by Rukmini Vasanth (best known for Sapta Saagaradaache Ello and Kantara: Chapter 1).