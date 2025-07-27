Director Prashanth Neel and Jr NTR's upcoming film is one of the most anticipated projects of 2026. The movie was initially titled Dragon, but the title was reportedly dropped due to trademark issues. However, recently, the director SS Rajamouli had let slip that the project's name hasn't changed, and now we have official confirmation thanks to actor Prithviraj Sukumaran. Prithviraj, who is promoting the release of his new Bollywood film Sarzameen, shared that the Prashanth Neel project will be called Dragon.

Malayalam stars join the cast of Dragon

Prithviraj, who will also be playing the villain in Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu's action-adventure film SSMB29, also shared that the rumours that Malayalam actors Tovino Thomas and Biju Menon were a part of Dragon were also true. The movie marks Jr NTR's first collaboration with KGF director Prashanth Neel, and started production earlier this year. Recently, the makers of the film released a first look poster featuring Jr NTR in black and white.

A period action thriller set in the 1960s

The movie is a period-action thriller set in the 1960s, and Jr NTR will be playing a hero figure who comes to the aid of Telugu immigrants in Bangladesh. The movie is also focused on the drug trade of the Golden Triangle, an area where the borders of China, Bhutan, and India meet. Prashanth Neel is known for his rich world-building and intense action set pieces, and no doubt, fans can expect the same from Dragon.

Dragon's talented technical team

The movie was officially announced in August 2024 and is scheduled to release in June 2026. Actress Rukmini Vasanth, known for her role in Sapta Sagaradaache Ello, will be playing the female lead. The music for the film will be composed by Ravi Basrur, edited by Pranav Sri Prasad, and cinematography by Bhuvan Gowda.

Dragon will be hitting the big screen worldwide in all major Indian languages on 24 June 2026.