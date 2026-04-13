/Jana Nayagan leak row: Vijay's film aired on Coimbatore cable TV; supporters demand probe

With the release of Vijay's Jana Nayagan stalled due to certification problems with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), a fresh controversy has surfaced in Coimbatore. Allegedly, leaked footage from the film found its way onto a local cable TV channel. This has sparked anger among fans, and many supporters of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) are now calling for legal measures to be taken.

Jana Nayagan aired on the local channel

As per reports, TVK supporters from Karumathampatti claim that a local channel named Rasi Prime Movie telecast portions of the unreleased film on the night of April 11, 2026. The broadcast was said to be for over 20 minutes after the film’s interval.

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Complaint filed

A group of TVK members reportedly approached the local police station seeking immediate action. As per MoneyControl, TVK functionary Mohanapriya, one of the complainants, detailed their experience with the police.

"We presented evidence and filed a formal complaint. Initially, we were told an FIR would be registered the next morning. However, on Sunday, the police informed us that a separate unit is already handling the leak. They also declined to issue a CSR despite the incident taking place in Karumathampatti," she said. "If local authorities fail to act, we will approach senior officials and the District Collector."

Also Read: CBFC shuts down Jana Nayagan leak allegations



She also stated that "Since it is election time, we did not resort to any protest but sought for a proper legal action based on the advice of our leaders."

Ongoing legal action

Meanwhile, six people have been taken into custody by the Tamil Nadu Cyber Crime wing for their alleged role in the leak. Authorities have also taken steps to curb the spread of pirated content online, with over 300 links hosting the clips being taken down.

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