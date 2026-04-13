'How are people getting away with this': R Madhavan reacts to Vijay's Jana Nayagan leak

Amid the ongoing controversy around the release of Vijay's Jana Nayagan, the alleged leak of the film has sparked outrage not just among fans but across the film industry as well. Several actors and filmmakers have come in support of the makers and urged the audience not to download or share the leaked content. After Pooja Hegde, Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth, and Vijay Deverakonda, Dhurandhar actor R. Madhavan reacted to the issue.
R. Madhavan shows support for Vijay and the team
Madhavan took to X to react to a post shared by actor Suriya Sivakumar, who had earlier condemned the leak, saying, "Heartbreaking and unfair - an entire team’s passion reduced to this. I request you all with honesty, please don’t watch, share, or discuss the film here. Respect their work. I stand with my friends and condemn the act, it’s unforgivable! #JanaNayagan."
Replying to the post, Madhavan wrote, “I totally agree and this is extremely heartbreaking and troubling. How are people getting away with this. Please respect the hard work of all the people involved in this Film. Please do avoid watch it on the pirated platforms.”
Action taken against the responsible
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The leaked content reportedly surfaced online in the form of high-quality clips amid the ongoing buzz around its delay due to certification issues with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Production house KVN Productions confirmed that legal action has been taken against those responsible for the unauthorized circulation of the film.
Also Read: Vijay's Jana Nayagan censorship row timeline: From CBFC legal battle to 5–minute clip leak
Also Read: Vijay's Jana Nayagan movie leak: Pooja Hegde expresses concern, says, 'let's wait. It will be out in due time'
In an official statement, the makers said that they are the "exclusive copyright owners of the cinematograph film, Jana Nayagan. It has come to our notice that certain scenes and clips from the said film and in some cases, most of the film have been illegally accessed, copied, and circulated by unidentified persons, posing a serious threat of digital piracy."
Also Read: CBFC shuts down Jana Nayagan leak allegations; says rumours are 'baseless and misleading'
About Jana Nayagan
Said to be Vijay's last film before his full-fledged entry into politics, Jana Nayagan is directed by H. Vinoth. The cast also features Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, and Mamitha Baiju in key roles. Initially, it was slated for a Pongal release; however, after its postponement, the new release date is yet to be announced.