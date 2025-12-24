/Baahubali: The Epic OTT release date out: When and where to watch SS Rajamouli’s iconic saga

After a successful theatrical run this year, SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Epic is ready to make its digital debut. This re-edited, remastered single version of the record-breaking film combines the iconic saga, Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

When and where to watch Baahubali: The Epic

Baahubali: The Epic is set to start streaming on Netflix from Thursday, December 25, making Christmas special for every fan. Though the OTT platform is yet to make an official announcement on social media, the streaming platform’s app already lists Baahubali: The Epic with the December 25 premiere date.

The official synopsis of the film says, "Years after his father was betrayed, a warrior battles to reclaim the throne of Mahishmati in this remastered single version of the epic two-part series," and it has a runtime of 3 hours and 43 minutes.

Interestingly, Baahubali: The Epic is not the end of the beloved saga, as its end credits also tease an upcoming animated project titled Baahubali: The Eternal War, which is directed by Ishan Shukla.

About Baahubali: The Epic

Baahubali: The Epic released in theatres on October 31, and according to Sacnilk, it earned ₹51.72 crore worldwide, making it the highest-grossing re-released film to date.

The film features Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Sathyaraj, and Nassar in the key roles. Baahubali: The Epic starts streaming on Netflix from December 25.