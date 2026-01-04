/Watched Crazy Love yet? 7 similar k-dramas you can binge-watch

K-dramas with romance setups have grown nowadays over the last few years, and netizens swoon over the lead pair's chemistry, wishing it to be real. Themes filled with contract romance, amnesia, enemies-to-lovers, and office settings make everyone go gaga over the plotline.
K-drama Crazy Love features Kim Jae Wook and Krystal Jung and a fake engagement between a genius CEO with amnesia and his plain secretary, who fakes being his fiancée after learning she's dying, leading to a quirky enemies-to-lovers romance filled with secrets and humor. Here are a few shows similar to the Crazy Love K-drama.
The South Korean show Temptation tells the story of Seok-hoon, who is highly debt-ridden and leads a content life with his wife, Hong-joo. Se-young is a rich heiress who does not believe in love and romance. She makes a life-altering offer to Seok-hoon.
The romance-infused K-drama tells the story of Lee Yong Gook, who struggles to raise his children after the death of his wife. When he hires Park Dan Dan, a tutor, a romance blooms between the two of them.
The show tells the story of an enthusiastic rookie producer who falls in love with an actress whose career has crashed overnight; he sets about doing what he can to help her get her life back on track.
The rom-com show revolves around the Choi family, who are cursed such that the first bride of their eldest son will always die, and just a day before his wedding, Choi Kang-joo's bride disappears mysteriously.
The show revolves around a single man working as an OB-GYN, who meets a single mother who is raising her child alone. They decide to start a new, bogus relationship.
Fates & Furies is all about a woman who approaches a man with ulterior motives but soon finds herself falling in love with him. When she finds out that his family was involved with her sister's suicide attempt, she faces a dilemma.
The drama explores the fate of the heiress of a cosmetics company and a woman, who get irrevocably entangled as they navigate life together with the secrets that bind them.