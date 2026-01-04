/Leonardo DiCaprio to miss Palm Springs Fest Gala due to Venezuela air restrictions? Here's what we know

Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio, who is all set to receive the 2026 Palm Springs Film Festival counterpart of the Desert Palm Achievement Award, might have to skip this event. This comes due to the air restrictions resulting from the U.S. attack on Venezuela. Let's delve in to know more details.

Leonardo DiCaprio to skip the award event?

Reportedly, a spokesperson for the Palm Springs International Film Festival said, "Leonardo DiCaprio is unable to join us in person tonight due to unexpected travel disruptions and restricted airspace."

The statement further noted, "While we will miss celebrating with him in person, we are honoured to recognise his exceptional work and lasting contributions to cinema. His talent and dedication to the craft continue to inspire, and we are delighted to celebrate him with the Desert Palm Achievement Award this evening."

Palm Springs International Airport released a statement on X stating that departing flights are at a ground stop. The statement read: “An FAA air traffic control issue is impacting Southern California airspace today. Departing flights are currently under a ground stop. Aircraft have been able to arrive, though some inbound flights have been diverted, and delays are expected. This is not specific to PSP and is affecting multiple SoCal airports. Travellers should check directly with their airline for the latest flight information. PSP will share updates as needed.”

Who all will be attending the Palm Springs Award gala?

Reportedly, despite Leonardo DiCaprio giving this event amiss, several other A-listers will be gracing this ceremony, ie, Timothée Chalamet, Michael B. Jordan, Rose Byrne, Kate Hudson, Adam Sandler, Ethan Hawke, and Paul Mescal, among others.

For the unversed, the Palm Springs event is a film festival held in Palm Springs, California, considered the largest film festival for world cinema in the United States. Though the festival does feature American independent films, the focus from its inception was to shine a spotlight on international cinema. It began on January 3 and will conclude on January 13.

All about the U.S. attack on Venezuela

The United States launched an attack on Venezuela at several sites on January 3. The Trump administration has officially confirmed the attacks and the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores. These attacks come just as Chinese envoys led by Qui Xiaoqi met with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro Venezuela claimed that several parts of the country were targeted, specifically the capital, Caracas, and the neighbouring states of Miranda, Aragua and La Guaira.