/Toxic update: Yash reacts to 'Where are the ladies?' query, teases big reveal

The buzz around Yash's Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups continues to intensify as the film nears its release date after facing multiple delays. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film also features an ensemble female cast. However, details around them are mostly under wraps so far, adding fuel to viewers' curiosity.

Yash to make a big reveal

Most of the promotional materials released till now focus mainly on Yash's character and large-scale action. But the wait is finally over as the actor took to his social media to share a cryptic post about the "ladies" of the film.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

On Tuesday, the crime thriller's official X account posted, "Where are the ladies, @TheNameIsYash?" to which the actor replied, "Calm down ! Ladies take time to come! Tomorrow, 01-07-2026, 11:33 AM," sparking a wave of excitement among netizens.

The big reveal is expected to show glimpses of Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth, who were earlier introduced as key characters of the film.

Earlier, during an appearance at CinemaCon 2026 in Las Vegas, Yash had opened up about the film, saying, "For the first time, I think, we have shot that film in English as well. So, as a concept of the film, it’s very layered. Once again, it’s not a typical gangster action story. For the face value, it would look like a gangster movie with a lot of action. But it has got deep psychology and it’s got very interesting aspects of human life where you can resonate with. And it’s a very unique way to present a dark character is what I feel."

About Toxic

Backed by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, the film was simultaneously shot in Kannada and English and will also be dubbed in multiple languages.

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups was initially slated to hit theatres on March 19, 2026, but the makers later postponed the release multiple times due to unavoidable issues.