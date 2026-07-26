/Priyanka Chopra arrives in Hyderabad with Nick Jonas and Malti; fans speculate Varanasi shoot

Priyanka Chopra is currently in India with her family. On Sunday, the actor was spotted arriving in Hyderabad with her husband Nick Jonas, and daughter Malti Marie. Several clips from the airport, captured by paparazzi, have been circulating online.

Priyanka and Nick's outfit

The actress was seen dressed in a dark brown co-ord outfit featuring an off-shoulder top. She completed her look with a beige cap, black sunglasses and brown flats. Meanwhile, Nick chose an all-black outfit comprising a black shirt and matching trousers. He accessorised with tinted sunglasses and white-and-black chequered sneakers

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The singer was seen carrying little Malti Marie in his arms as the family made their way out of the airport.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas reveal the literal screenshot that started their love story

While the purpose of Priyanka's visit to India has not yet been revealed, many believe she is in Hyderabad to resume work on SS Rajamouli's highly anticipated film Varanasi.

About Varanasi

The film marks her return to Indian cinema after seven years. She was last seen in The Sky Is Pink in 2019. The cast also features Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles. Varanasi is being produced by KL Narayana and SS Karthikeya, with Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravaani scoring the music.

Earlier this month, the makers unveiled Priyanka's unseen look as Mandakini from Varanasi on her birthday. The poster generated significant buzz, and showed the actor in a black outfit holding a gun.

Varanasi is scheduled to release in 2027 worldwide.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra opens up about her career philosophy

Priyanka-Nick's love story

The couple got married in 2018 at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur after dating for several years. They had both Christian and Hindu wedding ceremonies. In January 2022, Priyanka and Nick welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, via surrogacy.