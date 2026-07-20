/Nick Jonas celebrates special milestone with Priyanka Chopra with an unseen photo: '8 years ago she said yes'

Nick Jonas on Sunday celebrated a special milestone with Priyanka Chopra by sharing an unseen picture from the night he proposed to the actor eight years ago. The anniversary post comes just days after Priyanka celebrated her 44th birthday.

Nick Jonas shares unseen photos

Taking to his Instagram Stories, the singer posted a throwback selfie from their engagement. Alongside the photo, he wrote, "8 years ago she said yes."

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In the photograph, Nick can be seen smiling at the camera while holding Priyanka's hand to show her engagement ring. Priyanka, meanwhile, appears to be covering of her face with her hand.

Nick Jonas celebrates special milestone with Priyanka Chopra Photograph: (Instagram)

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The actress later reshared Nick's post on her own Instagram Stories and wrote, "So Grateful, you asked.. @nickjonas."

Nick's birthday post for Priyanka

Earlier, Nick had shared a glimpse from their family vacation in Spain. He posted a video of the actor enjoying a boat ride. The post read, "Mi Amor."

Priyanka-Nick love story

The couple got engaged in July 2018, when Nick proposed to Priyanka during a trip to Greece. In a recent episode of the Hey Jonas podcast, the singer recalled the moment, saying, "When we got engaged, I had this plan to do it at midnight after her birthday. Our flight is delayed, which is putting us back 3–4 hours."

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He added, "Now I am doing the time in my head, and she is like ‘What are you stressed about?'"

Priyanka had earlier admitted that she had no idea it was coming; she had thought they were going for a vacation. The proposal happened around 2.30 am after Priyanka said she was ready to call it a night.

The two exchanged vows in December 2018 in a grand wedding at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. They had both Christian and Hindu wedding ceremonies.

In January 2022, the couple welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, via surrogacy.

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