/Will Dhurandhar 2 teaser premiere on big screen with Border 2? Aditya Dhar gives UPDATE

Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar shattered box office records and went on to script history at the box office. With the craze around the first part refusing to die down, fans are already excited about the second part and the details surrounding it. Over the past few days, there have been reports that the makers of the spy thriller may release the teaser along with Border 2 in theatres. However, it seems these were merely reports, as director Aditya Dhar has shared an update on the release.

The patriotic thriller has been released in theatres today (Jan 23), and for audiences hoping for the Dhurandhar 2 teaser, the wait continues.

When is the Dhurandhar 2 teaser releasing?

The spy thriller has turned the entire country into fans, and with this, anticipation for the second part is also sky-high. While reports had been resurfacing that the Dhurandhar 2 teaser would premiere on the big screen with Border 2, director Dhar himself has now confirmed that these were merely reports.

The URI director, who has been quite active on social media and has been responding to fans and addressing their praise with gratitude, responded to a fan’s request for the teaser.

Giving an update, Dhar confirmed that the teaser will be released in a few days.

''Teaser will be out in a few days!'' the director wrote in the story shared on Instagram.

What is the official title of Dhurandhar 2? What we know so far

As per a report by Bollywood Hungama, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) passed the teaser of Dhurandhar’s sequel on Jan 19 with an ‘A’ certificate.

As per the censor certificate, the second part is titled, Dhurnadhar The Revenge, and is a, ''a new cut of teaser from the end-credits of part one.''

Everything we know about Dhurandhar 2

Directed by Dhar, the film tells the story of Jaskirat Singh Rangi (Ranveer Singh), who, under the alias Hamza Ali Mazari, is sent to Lyari town in Karachi, an area inhabited by gangsters such as Rehman Dakait and others. The sequel will explore Rangi’s backstory and how he became an agent.



The movie will star Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and Sara