Karan Johar reacts to Homebound’s Oscar exit, thanks film’s director Neeraj Ghaywan

Homebound may have been out of the Oscar race, but the film’s producer, Karan Johar, said he is proud to be associated with the film. On Thursday, Homebound did not make it to the final five nominations in the Best International Feature Film category. Indian fans were rooting for Homebound to make it to the final list of nominees after being shortlisted in the Top 15 list in December 2025. However, the film was snubbed.

Karan Johar reacts

Karan Johar, who is one of the producers of the film, took to his Instagram Stories soon after the Oscar nominations were announced and stated that he is ‘proud’ of the film and its journey. He wrote in the caption, “Proud! Love you @neerajghaywan for allowing us to bask in your light!” Neeraj replied to the kind gesture in his Instagram Stories, and wrote, “Thank you @karanjohar! You have been an absolute rock. Could not have come this far without you.”

The films that were nominated in the Best International Feature film category are- The Secret Agent (Brazil), It Was Just An Accident (France), Sentimental Value (Norway), Sirat (Spain), and The Voice Of Hind Rajab (Tunisia).

Homebound was India’s official entry to the Oscars 2026 and had its World Premiere at the Cannes Film Festival last year. It was well received at various international film festival and thus many felt it had a chance at the Oscars.

About Homebound

Homebound is the story of childhood friends Shoaib (Ishaan Khatter) and Chandan (Vishal Jethwa), whose shared dream of joining the police force shapes their lives. There lives get affected unexpectedly due to lockdown during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It made the shortlist of 15 films in the category but failed to land a nomination.