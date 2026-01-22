/Oscar nominations 2026: Sinners creates history with 16 nods; here’s the full list of nominees

It’s that time of the year when Hollywood honours the best of the best in cinema. The nominations for Oscars 2026 has been announced by actors Danielle Brooks & Lewis Pullman on Thursday morning. Ryan Coogler’s Sinners created history by becoming the the first film to earn 16 nominations- highest in the history of Oscar. PaulThomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another too garnered nominations including Best Director and Best Picture.

Ryan Coogler’s Sinners, a vampire drama set in the 1930s South America, fetched nominations in leading categories including Best Film, Best Director and Best Actor for Michael B Jordan apart from technical categories. The other prominent nominees included Hamnet and Frankenstein.

Here is the full list of nominees for Oscars 2026.

Best Picture

“Bugonia”

“F1”

“Frankenstein”

“Hamnet”

“Marty Supreme”

“One Battle After Another”

“The Secret Agent”

“Sentimental Value”

“Sinners”

“Train Dreams”

Best Director

Chloé Zhao, “Hamnet”

Josh Safdie, “Marty Supreme”

Paul Thomas Anderson, “One Battle After Another”

Joachim Trier, “Sentimental Value”

Ryan Coogler, “Sinners”

Actor in a Leading Role

Timothée Chalamet, “Marty Supreme”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “One Battle After Another”

EthanHawke, “Blue Moon”

Michael B. Jordan, “Sinners”

Wagner Moura, “The Secret Agent”

Actress in a Leading Role

Jessie Buckley, “Hamnet”

Rose Byrne, “If IHadLegsI’d Kick You”

Kate Hudson, “Song Sung Blue”

RenateReinsve, “Sentimental Value”

Emma Stone,“Bugonia”

Actor in a Supporting Role

Benicio Del Toro, “One Battle After Another”

Jacob Elordi, “Frankenstein”

Delroy Lindo, “Sinners”

Sean Penn, “One Battle After Another”

Stellan Skarsgård, “Sentimental Value”

Actress in a Supporting Role

Elle Fanning, “Sentimental Value”

IngaIbsdotterLilleaas, “Sentimental Value”

AmyMadigan,“Weapons”

WunmiMosaku, “Sinners”

Teyana Taylor, “One Battle After Another”

Adapted Screenplay

“Bugonia”

“Frankenstein”

“Hamnet”

“One Battle After Another”

“Train Dreams”

Original Screenplay

“Blue Moon”

“It Was Just an Accident”

“Marty Supreme”

“Sentimental Value”

“Sinners”

Animated Short Film

“Butterfly”

“Forevergreen”

“The Girl Who Cried Pearls”

“Retirement Plan”

“The Three Sisters”

Costume Design

“Avatar: Fire and Ash”

“Frankenstein”

“Hamnet”

“Marty Supreme”

“Sinners”

Achievement in Casting

“Hamnet”

“Marty Supreme”

“One Battle After Another”

“The Secret Agent”

“Sinners”

Live Action Short Film

Butcher’s Stain”

“A Friend of Dorothy”

“Jane Austen’s Period Drama”

“The Singers”

“Two People Exchanging Saliva”

Makeup and Hairstyling

“Frankenstein”

“Kokuho”

“Sinners”

“The SmashingMachine”

“The Ugly Stepsister”

Original Score

“Bugonia”

“Frankenstein”

“Hamnet”

“One Battle After Another”

“Sinners”

Animated Feature Film

“Arco”

“Elio”

“KPopDemon Hunters”

“Little Amélie or the Character of Rain”

“Zootopia 2”

Cinematography

Frankenstein”

“Marty Supreme”

“One Battle After Another”

“Sinners”

“Train Dreams”

Documentary Feature Film

“The AlabamaSolution”

“Come See Me in the Good Light”

“Cutting Through Rocks”

“Mr. Nobody Against Putin”

“The Perfect Neighbor”

Documentary Short Film

Documentary Short Film

“All the Empty Rooms”

“Armed Only With a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud”

“Children No More: Were and Are Gone”

“The Devil Is Busy”

“Perfectly a Strangeness”

Film Editing

“F1”

“Marty Supreme”

“One Battle After Another”

“Sentimental Value”

“Sinners”

International Feature Film

“The Secret Agent”

“It Was Just an Accident”

“Sentimental Value”

“Sirat”

“The Voice of Hind Rajab”

Original Song

“Dear Me”from “Diane Warren: Relentless”

“Golden” from “KPopDemon Hunters”

“I Lied to You”from “Sinners”

“Sweet Dreams of Joy” from “Viva Verdi”

“Train Dreams” from “Train Dreams”

Production Design

“Frankenstein”

“Hamnet”

“Marty Supreme”

“One Battle After Another”

“Sinners”

Sound

“F1”

“Frankenstein”

“One Battle After Another”

“Sinners”

“Sirat”

Visual Effects

“Avatar: Fire and Ash”

“F1”

“Jurassic World Rebirth”

“The Lost Bus”

“Sinners”